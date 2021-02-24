Atmos Energy Says Customers Won’t Get ‘Unusually High’ Gas Bills

If you’re like me and dreading getting your gas and electric bills following the winter storm, Atmos says we won’t be impacted by ‘unusually high’ gas bills.

According to NewsChannel 10, the company released a statement to address customers’ concerns that the historic winter storms would cause their bills to skyrocket:

Atmos Energy does not set the market pricing for natural gas. There is no profit added to the gas cost. We have been and will continue working with regulators to find solutions that will minimize the impact on monthly bills.

The company said in a tweet that customers’ bills in the “near term” won’t be higher, meaning we’re probably going to see an increase in rates at some point.

If you’re struggling to make ends meet and are unable to pay your gas bill, assistance is available. Click here for more information.