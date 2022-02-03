Check Out Sights of the 2022 Winter Storm from North Texas

Are you loving this winter weather we’re getting right now or can you do without it?

Personally, I loved the snow when I was a kid. I couldn’t wait to get outside and play in it.

As an adult, I don’t mind it, but I’m really glad I live in North Texas, therefore I don’t have to deal with it very often. And when we do get snow, it doesn’t stick around for very long.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the way it looks, but I don’t go out in it unless I absolutely have to. So, I’m glad we have those who don’t mind getting out and braving the elements and then sharing photos and videos on social media.

So, let’s take a look around the area.

Wichita Falls

Dallas

Fort Worth

Denton

