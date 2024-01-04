A Big Winter Storm Could be Headed for Texas in January

Could Texas be in for another brutal winter storm?

That’s the question on everyone’s mind following the crippling winter storm that rolled through the state in February of 2021. Yes, “Snowmageddon” left a lasting impression on the citizens of the Lone Star State.

While it’s impossible to know for certain another winter storm is brewing, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, the conditions will be present in parts of the state, particularly the northwest portion.

Forecasters are predicting below-average temperatures for much of the western half of the state.

In addition to below-average temperatures in West Texas, the northern part of the state has an above-average precipitation outlook.

So yes, a winter storm is quite possible in areas of the state. But you and I know the weather in the Lone Star State is wildly unpredictable (except in the middle of summer when there’s a 100% chance that it will be scorching hot outside every day).

That said, it’s never too early to stock up on supplies and ensure your home is prepared. Texas A&M provides guidance on how to prepare for winter storms in Texas at this location.

Hopefully, we will never have to endure another winter storm like the one in 2021. But if we do, I’m confident many Texans learned from the experience and will be more prepared.

