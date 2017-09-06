Wichita Falls Teen Assaulted, Nearly Abducted in Her Own Neighborhood

A Wichita Falls teenager was the victim of an attempted abduction Monday afternoon.

The unidentified teen was walking near Rider High School and Jefferson Elementary in the 4600 block of Mistletoe when a man pulled along side her, got out of his car and ordered her to get in.

The man reportedly grabbed the girl and punched her in the eye but the girl was able to fight the attacker off. Witnesses saw the man drive northbound toward Johnson Road.

The girl was taken to United Regional, treated and released.

The man is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s. He was driving a green car with scratches on the driver's side. Anyone with info should contact Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.