Attendees to Trump Rally in Oklahoma Must Sign Coronavirus Waiver

If you saw our story yesterday, we now know where the rally is taking place and how you can get tickets.

We didn't really have a lot of information on the Trump Rally taking place in Tulsa. We now know it will be taking place in the BOK center at 200 South Denver Avenue on June 19th. Doors open at 4 PM and the event is scheduled to start at 8 PM. If you would like tickets to the event, you can go to Donald Trump's website. Only two tickets allowed per phone number are allowed to go.

Just wanted to let you know as well the fine print on these tickets. It states: "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s most recent reopening phase places no limits on group gathering size. He says that is left up to local officials and business owners to determine about how closely to adhere to social distancing guidelines. If you're someone who plans on going to the rally, I would get your tickets now. These things tend to go pretty fast.