Austin Safest State Capital in the U.S. According to Study

And now, some good news regarding our state capital.

While there’s plenty of danger in every city, some cities are less dangerous than others. As someone who typically visits the Austin area at least once a year, I know it’s far from perfect.

But when it comes to state capitals, a study conducted by the financial website WalletHub found that Austin was the safest state capital in the United States. I’ll take that. Sure, the traffic is a nightmare, but it’s a pretty cool place to hang out.

How did they reach their conclusions?

Researchers compared all of the state capitals using key indicators like quality of life, quality of education and health, affordability and economic well-being.

Austin ranked among the top of the list in several areas. The city was No. 1 in economic well-being, No. 2 in quality of education and health, No. 8 in quality of life and No. 12 in affordability. No wonder so many people from out-of-state are choosing to relocate to Austin.

Of course, there’s always a flip side to these types of studies. Researchers determined Trenton, New Jersey to be the least safe state capital in the U.S. Trenton is pretty much the polar opposite of Austin in that it ranked toward the bottom of the list in most of the data used for the study.

Look at the bright side, Trenton. The only way you can go is up.

10 Safest State Capitals

Austin, TX Raleigh, NC Madison, WI Boise, ID Lincoln, NE Concord, NH Salk Lake City, UT Columbus, OH Bismarck, ND Oklahoma City, OK

