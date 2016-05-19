Bakery Customer Cancels Order Because Owner Is Muslim

A customer's reaction to a Muslim bakery has left a bad taste in the owner's mouth.

A woman in Grand Rapids, Mich. canceled her order with Sweetcakes bakery after learning store owner Zeinab Mohamed is Muslim .

The message said:

Hey actually were [sic] going to order our cake somewhere else my husband just found out your [sic] Muslim. And I'm not against it but he is because he was in Iraq fighting for our country against your people. He even changed his new doctor because the new one he was referred to was Muslim and he just said somethings [sic] and said he doesnt [sic] feel comfortable having you make our cake. I'm so sorry"

Ironically, Mohamed is from Somalia and her husband, Javon Borst, did a sthree-year stint in the U.S. Navy.

The note confused Mohamed. "I was trying to understand it, trying to comprehend what I was reading and I was just in complete shock," she said "I just couldn't comprehend what she was saying. I was baffled. I really didn't have a response for her."

Borst was also thrown for a loop. "When I heard it I was let down, but also really just hurt by it because I had thought we've moved away from some of that," he said. "To have it hit so close to some was hurtful."

The customer's identity was not revealed. As Mohamed explained, "The problem isn't so much the person, it's the message they're portraying."