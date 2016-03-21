A 60 Minutes film crew was on location in Sweden to cover the migrant crisis that is engulfing Sweden and several of their European neighbors. During their visit, a 60 Minutes cameraman was run over by a group of thugs and later, after Swedish police left them, the crew was again attacked another group. This video underscores the reality that what is happening in Europe, and likely to happen in America, is more of an invasion than anything else.

WARNING: Strong language in these videos. NSFW

More attacks in Europe caught on video: