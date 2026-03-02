This right here is why I like to keep my feet on the ground. I’m not exaggerating when I tell you that just watching this video made my palms and armpits sweat profusely.

I don’t know why I became so afraid of heights as I got older, because it wasn’t always that way for me. Nor can I pinpoint exactly when it happened. It’s like I went from not being bothered at all by heights to being totally weirded out by them overnight.

So, you won’t catch me taking a hot air balloon trip any time soon. There would be no joy in it whatsoever for me. I would be terrified the entire time, thinking of all the things that could go wrong and send the balloon plummeting to the ground.

While thankfully, the balloon didn’t come crashing down, two folks in the Longview, Texas area were trapped when the balloon they were in struck a cell phone tower on Sunday, February 28, according to Fire Rescue 1.

The balloon hit the tower at around 8:15 am, leaving them stranded at 920 feet in the air. Rescue crews made contact with them at around 10:00 am. Fortunately, the occupants were unharmed in the incident and were eventually safely transported to the ground.

