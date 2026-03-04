If you participate in the City of Wichita Falls’ Choose to Reuse Program, it’s time to get what you’re owed. Get that pickup or trailer ready and head out to the landfill this Saturday (March 7) for the annual spring compost giveaway. The giveaway will be happening from 9 am to 3 pm, according to a press release.

What You Must Bring to Qualify for the Wichita Falls Compost Giveaway

Program participants are required to show the $3.00 recycling program charge on their water bill to city employees before they will load their truck or trailer. Also, be prepared to show them the materials you will use to cover the load, according to state law. City employees will load one truck bed or 4x8 trailer load per person.

The compost giveaway is for residential use only. No dump trucks, oversized trailers, or commercial vehicles will be loaded. For those looking to make a commercial compost purchase, call the Wichita Falls Landfill at 940-631-8274.

The landfill is located at 10984 Wiley Road.

Why Wichita Falls Residents Should Take Advantage of the Free Compost

I can’t recommend taking advantage of this program enough. Recycling is always a good thing, but it’s even better when you can get free loads of compost for your gardening or other lawn projects. If you have any questions, call the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.

