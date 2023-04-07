Barstool Sports Taught a Class at the University of Texas at Austin [VIDEO]

Some Longhorns had some very special guests in attendance recently.

So I saw this video above about a week ago where the guys from Pardon My Take were in Austin teaching a class. They were already in Texas for the Final Four coverage, so head on over to the capital for a lesson and an interview with Kirk Goldsberry who is an NBA writer. Apparently he also teaches a sports analytics class at The University of Texas.

Pardon My Take has been one of the most popular sports podcasts since it debuted in 2016, so why not have the guys come in for the sports class for the day? Looks like most of the questions aimed at the guys were focused on dream interviews, how they got started and if Hank is ever getting the lottery ball. Fun fact, Hank will never get the lottery ball.

Apparently this class at the University of Texas just started in the Fall semester of 2022. If you're interested in checking out this new program, you can get more info on the UT website. I'm still interested in taking the Dallas Cowboys course at the University of North Texas. If anyone wants to give me a scholarship, it would very much be appreciated.

Watch Highlights from Pardon My Take at The University of Texas Below

