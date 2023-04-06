Grown Man Assaults 17-Year-Old Girl in Texas Road Rage Incident

If this doesn’t make your blood boil, I don’t know what will.

17-year-old Kalia Taylor was out for a country drive on Bailey’s Road in Bridge City, Texas trying to watch the sunset when she came upon a truck that was parked on the road. Like anyone else, she went around the truck and down the road.

Taylor said she stopped to take in the sunset about a mile down the road. That’s when the driver of the truck, 36-year-old Christopher Seeney, pulled up and confronted her, according to River City Post.

She said he immediately started screaming at her, asking her if she knew how to drive. That’s when he got out of the truck and attacked her.

Luckily, the whole incident was caught on video and quickly shared to social media. That’s when local authorities got involved.

Seeney was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault.

The attack happened back on Monday, June 6, 2022, but is just now gaining attention online. Luckily, Taylor wasn’t seriously injured in the attack. She believes her years as a competitive cheerleader helped her as she knows how to take a fall without hurting herself.

