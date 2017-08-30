Bass Pro Shops Donate More Than 80 Boats + Supplies For Hurricane Harvey Rescue Efforts
Bass Pro Shops is stepping up and assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts with a generous donation of more than 80 rescue boats to help with rescue efforts in Houston and other impacted communities, the outdoor company announced in a press release.
The Tracker boats have been given to government agencies and rescue organizations throughout the area.
Bass Pro Shops says they are also sending truckloads of relief supplies totaling $40,000. Donated supplies include protein-rich foods like Uncle Buck’s Premium Jerky and peanuts for those in the field.
The company says they will remain in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs.