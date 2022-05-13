It seems like the Sikes Senter Mall is turning into a ghost town more and more every day. When the mall was acquired by the Kohan Retail Investment Group last February, many locals thought that the new mall ownership might turn things around. With another major anchor leaving, many wonder what the future holds for the mall.

Last Thursday, Julie Guymon who is a corporate spokesperson for Dillard’s told KFDX that the company would be closing its Wichita Falls locations. This would be a major loss to a mall that already has several vacancies. Dillard’s was one of the original anchor department stores at Sikes Senter Mall when it first opened in 1974. With Dillard’s vacating, that leaves, J.C. Penny and At Home as the mall’s only two anchor stores.

While the mall’s management hasn’t made an official announcement about Dillard’s vacating, the mall’s general manager Debra Amyotte told KFDX that despite the hard times that malls are currently facing, there’s plenty of reason to be excited about the future of the mall. Amyotte also added that management is working to secure five new retailers which will be opening sometime in the next few months.

What would you like to see move into the old Dillard’s locations in the Sikes Senter Mall? I came up with a list of nine different for what’s soon going to be a vacant ghost box of a building. If you have any suggestions, feel free to let me know by messaging us on the station app, and I’ll add them to the list.

