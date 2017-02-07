Baylor Fires Coach After He was Busted in Prostitution Sting

Baylor continues their streak of being in the news for not the right reasons.

The latest scandal to hit Baylor involves newly hired strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington. He was fired this past Saturday after school officials learned he was arrested earlier that day. Washington was arrested at a Waco area hotel when he allegedly solicited sex from what he thought was a prostitute.

Turns out it was an undercover police officer. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. This is just the latest story to hit Baylor. Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.