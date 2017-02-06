Austin Teacher Will Not Have to Register as a Sex Offender After Sleeping With Two Students

Another Texas teacher has been busted sleeping with some students. Looks like these stories are not stopping.

28-year-old Haeli Wey pled guilty to two felony counts of having an improper relationship with a student this week . Wey worked at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. It was there as a math teacher she became involved with two male students. She will not have to register as a sex offender because both boys were seventeen. Which is the age of consent here in Texas.

One of the boys stated that the relationship began after Wey went on a trip with his family to Africa. The two had been talking over social media and she invited him on the trip. She would later ask him to delete their conversation, according to investigators . One of the boy's friends told school administrators about some inappropriate text messages sent to the boy.

The school got in contact with the boy's parents and investigation began. Wey will be sentenced March 10.