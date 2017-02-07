200 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Latest Texas Drug Bust

A pile of weed that you could literally jump into like Scrooge McDuck.

Sherman County police officers probably got their biggest drug bust for the year the other day. Authorities spoke with a driver and passenger, a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene. It alerted police of possible drugs in the vehicle. My goodness were there some drugs in this vehicle.

200 pounds in total was found in the vehicle, with a street value of half a million dollars. Both of the arrested persons were booked at a local jail on a first-degree felony charge for delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds. Sherman county is located just north of Amarillo near the Oklahoma Panhandle.