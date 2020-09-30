Baylor Will do Random Tests on Students Who Attended Game

Students at Baylor University who attended last Saturday’s football game against Kansas will be randomly tested for COVID-19.

Baylor decided to allow fans for the game, but many in attendance didn’t follow safety guidelines in place to help stop the spread of the virus. The university made its decision to test students after many of them were spotted on TV without masks on and not following social distancing protocols.

According to the Baylor Lariat, Baylor will test 175 students per day Wednesday through Friday and will test an additional 75 students on Saturday. The tests are mandatory and non-compliance will result in disciplinary action.

Baylor vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing officer Jason Cook said there was “extensive communication leading up to the game about COVID-19 guidelines.”

The university went as far as to have staff on hand to remind students to keep their distance and wear face coverings, but it apparently wasn’t enough.

Hopefully there won’t be a major outbreak of the virus at Baylor as a result. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and provides updates as they become available.

Baylor’s next home game will be against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 17.