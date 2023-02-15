Have you heard about this new bill in the Texas Senate? They're talking about allowing breweries to deliver beer straight to your doorstep.

I mean, can you imagine the convenience? It's like Uber Eats for alcoholics!

What's the 411?

If Senate Bill 752 and House Bill 2003 are passed, consumers would be able to have beer from their favorite brewery delivered. You will still need to show valid proof of age and sign a receipt. The two bills were filled on February 7th 2023.

Who is this good for?

Obviously, the breweries, many of which are small businesses. They would be able to ship their product to millions of customers. Wineries have been able to do this for a while now, so it would only be fair. Also, this would create jobs. Someone has to drive this beer all over the thousands of miles of Texas highways.

What's the chance of both bills passing?

For a bill to become law in Texas, it must successfully navigate through seven stages, which involve gaining approval from both the Texas Senate and House and ultimately receiving the signature of the governor.

Ok, wrap it up with a dumb joke

I think this is a great idea. It's about time we stopped pretending like we're too sophisticated to have beer delivered to our houses. Let's embrace our inner frat boy and order up some cold ones. Because in Texas, everything's bigger – including our thirst for alcohol!

