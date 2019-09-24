Beer Truck Turns Over on Oklahoma Highway Overnight

Beer lovers are in mourning over an early morning accident in Oklahoma City. A semi-truck carrying shipments of beer rolled over on a ramp off I-44. Authorities said the road was slick due to rain and they believe the driver may have been going too fast around the curve.

The driver thankfully has no injuries and with a big truck flipping over like that, they're lucky. 38,000 pounds of beer was in the back of that trailer and I can only imagine what the inside of that is going to look like once they open that thing up later today.

