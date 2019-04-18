Bees Absolutely Takeover Vehicle Outside of an Oklahoma Walgreens

Imagine going into Walgreens and coming outside to this.

Crazy video coming out of Tulsa from the Shadow Mountain Honey Company. They're a company that collects bees because they know how important they're to our environment. Remember guys, please don't kill the bees.

How does something like this happen? Not exactly sure, but I do have a guess. The person that parked this car is clearly taking up two spots. This pissed the bees off, just like it does us. So they decided to attack the car to get revenge for this person's terrible parking job. Honestly, seems justified.

