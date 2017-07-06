Man Trying to Destroy Bees’ Nest With Fireworks Burns Down Garage

We all know the drill by now, right? In the days after July 4, stories of regular people injuring themselves setting off fireworks are as commonplace as waving American flags at your town's Independence Day celebration.

Well, Grand Blanc, Mich. resident Mike Tingley one-upped everyone on July 3 by burning down his garage when he tried to use fireworks to destroy a bees nest that was inside.

Maybe he should've minded his own beeswax, huh?

Tingley used a smoke bomb, which set off some other fireworks that were being housed in the garage. Quicker than you can say "dumb idea," the garage burnt to a crisp. No one was hurt and no homes in the area were damaged.

If only Tingley could keep his garage in one piece the same way he could keep things more in perspective. "It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that's the main thing," he said.

Being a doofus, though? That's like The Main Thing 1A.