Behold the Mind-Boggling Things That Happen in One Minute

Sixty seconds. A quick period of time or an endless eternity, depending on your point of view.

The YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE has come out with this quirky video which explains all of the cool, unusual, surprising and altogether interesting, things that happen in a minute.

The old cliche, of course, says time flies when you're having fun. However, the total opposite is true when you're, say, stuck at the dentist, visiting the in-laws or waiting at the DMV.

No matter how fast or slow the clock may appear to be moving, the fact remains clear: people pester the heck out of Google, people will be born and die, and people will watch a lot of Netflix. The numbers bear the truth: in 60 seconds, a lot of stuff is done, even if you're completely oblivious to that fact while you're stuck in the DMV waiting to renew your license and time feels like it's come to a complete standstill.