Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Returned to Texas After 5 Years on the Run

Murder suspect Eusebio Deleon has been returned to Texas more than five years after fleeing to Mexico.

Deleon was awaiting trial in October 2013 for allegedly murdering his wife with a 5lbs. dumbbell, criminal negligent homicide, assault, and terrorist threats when he cut off his ankle monitor and left the country. Deleon was immediately added to the state's Top 10 Most Wanted list, remaining there for five years.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Deleon was apprehended by Mexican authorities in Monterrey, and then turned over to U.S. Marshals in Laredo on Friday.