Behold the Weakest Basketball Chant Ever

Please go away, coronavirus.

There are so many things to be bummed out about these days. Of course, there’s the virus itself. Then you’ve got the whole “to mask or not to mask” debate, a national coin shortage, those awful pandemic commercials and the list goes on and on.

But, the one positive thing these days is the return of sports. After months of watching classic games that lack the thrill of not knowing the outcome, we finally get to watch live competition…without fans in attendance.

Don’t get me wrong – I get it. Super-spreader events with thousands of people in attendance can’t happen at the moment and athletes want to play.

So, just like everything else in 2020, things are just gonna be weird while teams try to figure out how to make the best of a bad situation.

They’re doing their best to make up for the lack of a crowd. There are those creepy cardboard cutouts of fans and piped in crowd noise, but it all ultimately makes me feel even more sad.

And just when I thought it couldn’t get any sadder, the Denver Nuggets tried their hand at getting a “Let’s Go Nuggets” chant going and failed miserably:

I’ll give them credit for the effort, but maybe it’s time to go back to the drawing board.