Belgium Asking People To Eat More French Fries

Ireland had its great potato famine back in the 1840s, today it's the great potato overflow in Belgium. The solution? Eat more french fries.

Because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic fewer people are eating out in restaurants and that's causing problems with the potato market in Belgium. According to Forbes.com the potato industry group, Belgapom, is encouraging everyone to eat fries twice a week instead of just once a week to ... ahem ... eat away at the surplus of potoatoes in the world right now.

As an act of solidarity with our Belgian friends I think this is something we can all help out with.