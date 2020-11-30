Man Discovered Clinging To His Capsized Boat After Being Lost in Bermuda Triangle

Nearly 24 hours after being reported lost at sea a 62-year-old Florida man was found clinging to his capsized boat.

Stuart Bee was spotted by the crew onboard the container ship Angeles some 86 miles off the coast of Florida near Cape Canaveral holding firm to the hull of his boat. The region conforms to the traditional boundaries of the Bermuda Triangle.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, authorities had been searching for signs of the man since he was first reported missing on Saturday morning.

A Fox News report says the person who reported Bee missing became worried since he didn't return by Saturday after leaving Cape Marina on Friday. Bee "typically didn’t stay out at sea overnight."

Dramatic photos shared by the Coast Guard show Bee swimming to safety and climbing aboard the container ship that spotted him. Captain Mark Vlaun of the Coast Guard's Jacksonville sector was grateful to all involved in Bee's rescue:

Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.

The man's condition was immediately known, but I think it's safe to say he is more than relieved to be back on dry land.