Governor Abbott Encourages Texans to Take Part in Small Business Saturday

There’s never been a better time to support small businesses.

While most businesses have taken a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses have been hit particularly hard. Many businesses were forced to close their doors in the early days of the pandemic and some of those businesses may never fully recuperate.

In response, Governor Abbott has released a video encouraging all Texans to participate in Small Business Saturday on November 28.

According to the press release, Texans are urged to take extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19:

When shopping in-person, Texans are urged to protect themselves and loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering, frequently sanitizing their hands, and social distancing.

Whether shopping in-person or online, every little bit will make a difference. Hopefully, Small Business Saturday will give many small businesses across the state a much-needed financial boost.