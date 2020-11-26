Dallas Cowboys Strength Coach Dies at 54

The day before the big Thanksgiving game for the Cowboys, the team is in mourning over the death of strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul.

You may have noticed on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made the announcement that they had a medical emergency at their practice facility in Frisco. Little was known at the time. All we knew was that it was someone on the coaching staff and that it was not Covid related. We could eliminate head coach Mike McCarthy because the media heard him speak later that day.

Fans were wondering what happened that morning and on Wednesday, we found it was Markus Paul. He was in critical condition and sadly passed away last night surrounded by his family. A cause of death has not been released at this time. Markus Paul has been a part of the Cowboys organization since 2018. His coaching started back in 1998 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also coached for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patritots, New York Jets, and New York Giants

He played five years in the NFL as a defensive back with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from 1989 to 1993. Many shared their experiences with Coach Paul last night on social media. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released the following statement on Paul's death.

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family. He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earned him great respect and admiration from all our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better."

The Cowboys play today at 3:30 for their annual Thanksgiving game. The Cowboys will have a tribute for Coach Paul before kickoff this afternoon. You can listen to every Dallas Cowboys game on 106.3 the Buzz or NewsTalk 1290 in Wichita Falls.