River Bend’s ElectriCritters Display Now Open For Holiday Season

There's one thing that is never lacking in Wichita Falls this time of year and that's the opportunity to look at brightly colored Christmas lights all over town.

ElectriCritters, the annual Christmas lights display at River Bend Nature Center is now open on Friday and Saturday nights through December 19th.

Boasting more than 190 festive displays and around 60,000 lights this holiday exhibit will glitter and sparkle and bring a smile to the face of even the grinchiest of Grinches.

There are a few small changes you'll want to know about before heading down the trail over the next few weekends. For one thing, because of the generosity of donors to River Bend Nature Center, the ElectriCritters display is free for everyone this year.

Another change this year is that Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Butterfly Queen will be taking this year off to lessen the risk of COVID-19 spread.

ElectriCritters is an outside event, so you'll want to dress for the weather when you go. Remember to bring your face mask, even though this is outside there are places along the trail where you'll be in close proximity to other guests.

The lights are along the walking trail at River Bend Nature Center at 2200 3rd Street, near the main entrance to Lucy Park. Parking at the center is somewhat limited so if you can't find a spot in their lot you're free to use parking spaces in Lucy Park or along the street, just remember other vehicles will be driving through and be sure not to block anyone's private driveway.

ElectriCritters via Facebook

There are public restrooms available in their outdoor Pavillion and they will be open during ElectriCritter hours.

ElectriCritters will be open from 6:30 to 9:30 every Friday and Saturday evening now through Saturday, December 19th. Entry to the trail will be stopped at 8:15 each evening to allow you enough time to walk down to the bottom and back by 9:30.