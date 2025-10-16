Add this Austin taco truck to the list of places I need to try. At this point, I’m losing track of all the awesome places I have yet to visit. It’s impossible to keep up with the great eateries we have here in the Lone Star State. It’s a great problem to have, huh?

If you know anything about me, you know I love writing about food. Mostly because I’m always thinking with my belly, but also because I love spreading the word about great places to get a bite to eat.

Get our free mobile app

READ NEXT: This Classic Texas Dish Was Just Named the Best Fall Food

Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025

Yelp recently released its list of the Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025, so of course, I had to jump in and see which Texas joint received the most love from Yelpers. Say what you want about Yelp, but I’ve always found their users’ advice to be consistent.

When it comes to the best tacos in Texas here in 2025, Yelp gave the crown to Paprika ATX, a food truck based out of Austin (hence the ATX). Yelpers say it’s their tortillas that set Paprika apart from the rest.

The tacos are served on thick, nixtamalized corn tortillas from local tortilleria El Milagro. Nixtamalization is a process that softens the tortilla and gives it a unique flavor. Many fans recommend adding griddled mozzarella cheese to the tortilla to make it a Quesitaco.

Where to Find Paprika ATX

You can find the food truck parked at 6539 N Lamar, Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, and at Long Play Lounge on Fridays from 6:00 pm until they run out of food. There are also plans to open a taqueria in the future.

Top 15 Food Trucks in Texas for 2025, According to Yelp To celebrate National Food Truck Day (June 27), Yelp has released its Top 100 U.S. Food Trucks for 2025. Texas was well-represented with 15 mobile eateries that made that list. Here's a dive into those Texas food trucks that made the Top 100. Gallery Credit: Danny Merrell

Remember Grandy's Restaurant? Here's The Remaining Locations In Texas Hungry for the down-home flavor of Grandy's? There are still some remaining locations, here's where to find them in Texas. Gallery Credit: Renee Raven