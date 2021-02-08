Bet You Can’t Guess What the Most Googled Valentine’s Day Gift in Texas Is

A whole lot of Texans are as lazy as I am when it comes to gift-giving.

I’m kidding, of course. Because, if you ask me what I want for any gift-giving occasion, I’m going to tell you cash or a gift card would be perfect. I’d rather pick out my own damn gift. But I do realize there are those who think cash or gift cards are lazy gifts.

Not that I mind at all when someone gets me something they think I’ll like. I’m grateful either way. But like I said, if I’m asked what I want, the response is almost always the same.

But with that being said, I was honestly surprised when I found out that “gift card” is the most Googled Valentine’s Day gift in the Lone Star State. Valentine’s gifts tend to be a little more intimate in nature and gift cards are anything but.

For instance, there are apparently a bunch of freaks in Wyoming, because “sex toys” is the most Googled gift there. And then there are our neighbors in Louisiana. I’m guessing the old saying, “more cushion keeps you pushin’,” because “plus-size lingerie” is the top gift search there.

A couple of other interesting findings in the study conducted by CouponLawn were “couples massage” in Nevada, “love coupon” in Idaho, and “tandem bicycle” in Iowa.

So, what are you thinking about getting your significant other for Valentine’s Day this year? Are you going straight-up freak like the folks up in Wyoming or is the tandem bicycle a little more your style?

