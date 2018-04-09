On Monday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show , Texas District 16 Representative Beto O'Rourke joined Chad in the KFYO studio to talk about issues in his challenge of sitting U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

The democratic congressman from El Paso and Hasty discussed many issues, including O'Rourke's background and reasons for running against Cruz. O'Rourke also shares his stances on health care, agriculture, immigration, Second Amendment rights, and the possible impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.

When Hasty asked O'Rourke whether or not he believes there is enough evidence to support impeachment of the president, O'Rourke replied:

The answer is yes. Because I want to be straight with you. I've seen an attempt, no matter how ham-handed, to collude with a foreign government in our national election. I've seen an effort to obstruct justice in the investigation of what happened in the 2016 election...Impeachment doesn't make any sense right now, until you have reached the point that the facts are so compelling that a Republican colleague, it may be Jodey Arrington, it may be someone else, is able to come before their constituents and explain how they voted to impeach the president of their own party. We are not there yet. So I'm going to stay focused on the issues that we can make a difference on right now.

You can watch our full interview with Representative Beto O'Rourke in the video below.

