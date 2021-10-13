Beware – Thieves Target this Vehicle More Than Any Other in Texas

Looks like I’m going to have to be a little more vigilant when it comes to protecting myself against vehicle theft.

We love our pickups here in Texas. Not only are they stylish, they’re handy as a pocket on a shirt. It seems like I use my Silverado to haul something about every week or two. And that tailgate makes a hell of a makeshift work bench.

But here’s the thing – thieves in the Lone Star State also love pickups. According to KTEN, data from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Ford pickups to be the most stolen vehicles in Texas. And the second most stolen vehicles are Chevy trucks. Wanna take a stab at what the third most stolen vehicles are? You guessed it – Dodge pickups.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas

Ford pick-ups Chevrolet pick-ups Dodge pick-ups Honda Civic Chevrolet Tahoe Honda Accord GMC pick-up Chevrolet Impala Toyota Camry Ford Taurus

Ford F-Series trucks also happen to be the most sold vehicle in the United States, followed by the Dodge Ram and Chevy Silverado, which is certainly a factor in the three of them being the most stolen vehicles. With parts for trucks in high demand due to their popularity, many are stolen just to be parted out.

One of the simplest things you can do to avoid falling victim to vehicle theft is to lock your doors. The doors were unlocked in the case of almost half of all vehicles stolen in Texas.

While there’s no sure-fire way to protect yourself from vehicle theft, a little extra vigilance goes a long way.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)