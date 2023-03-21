Texas Man Wakes Up to Find Range Rover Stripped of Parts by Thieves

Mondays suck enough without having to deal with this sort of nonsense first thing in the morning.

Can you imagine getting up on a Monday, getting ready for work as usual, and then discovering your vehicle had been stripped of parts by thieves? That’s precisely what happened to a Texas man who uses the handle @annon503 on TikTok.

I would have been at a loss for words, too.

It’s bad enough to have your catalytic converter stolen, which is a big problem nationwide. But the people who stripped the man’s Range Rover took so much more (assuming they did take the catalytic converter, but I would be shocked if they didn’t).

The craziest part to me is that they did it right there in front of the apartment complex. It’s hard to believe that no one saw or heard anything suspicious in the middle of the night. But then again, thieves have been known to steal catalytic converters from cars in parking lots in broad daylight.

Regardless, here’s to hoping there’s some surveillance footage of the theft. And even if there aren’t any security cameras in the area, the good thing about this day and age is that many people have doorbell cameras.

Hopefully, the folks responsible for the crime will be brought to justice before they have a chance to victimize someone else.

