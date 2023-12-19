Dallas Vehicle Thefts are Way Up in 2023

If you thought Dallas couldn’t possibly get any crazier, think again.

Look, I love Big D. I travel there several times a year. And knock on wood, going there has always been a positive experience.

But going to the big city isn’t without its drawbacks.

Any time you have a lot of people living in an area, there will be plenty of bad actors in the community. That’s just how it goes.

And seeing as no area (big or small) is without crime, it’s best to know when and where are the safest times and places to be. If you live there, you know.

For those who are visiting, Neighborhood Scout provides a map of crime rates in each city. The Dallas crime rates are lined out at this location.

Speaking of Dallas crime rates, Fox 4 News reports that the city has experienced a 40% rise in vehicle thefts this year. That’s a staggering statistic.

Of course, with higher crime rates comes longer wait times when it comes to filing a report.

In the case of Dallas, the typical response time for vehicle thefts is about 12 hours. That’s enough time for the thief to get far, far away from the city, which the Dallas Police Department admits is unacceptable.

So, they rolled out a new procedure to help cut response times down.

As of Monday (December 18), when someone calls 911, they’re connected to a video call with limited-duty officers who aren’t patrolling the streets for whatever reason. That way the theft gets in the system quicker in hopes of recovering the vehicle faster.

