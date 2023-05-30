Do You Drive the Most Stolen Vehicle in Texas?

Here’s some not-so-great news for my fellow Texans.

It’s never fun to report bad news. Especially when that bad news pertains to me.

While I’ve had my vehicle broken into a couple of times since I moved to Wichita Falls, luckily, they didn’t steal the vehicle itself. On one occasion, the thieves got away with the stereo from my Dodge Grand Caravan back in the mid-2000s. On another, they stole some change and moved on.

Get our free mobile app

And if you’ve ever had your vehicle broken into, you know just how violated you feel afterward. Personally, I didn’t even like being in the vehicle, but getting rid of it and buying something else wasn’t an option, so I learned to live with it.

But as much as it sucked to have my van broken into, it must feel ten times worse when your vehicle itself is stolen.

When it comes to vehicles, thieves have their preferences. You might think that the hottest new expensive vehicles would be their prime targets, but you would be wrong.

Thieves actually prefer older vehicles due to their security systems not being as advanced as newer models. So, if you’re like me and your vehicle is a little older, you might want to invest in a modern anti-theft system.

Also, if you’re like me and own a full-size Chevy pick-up, you might want to do that sooner rather than later. That’s because Chevy trucks are the most stolen vehicle in Texas, according to Way.com.

Not surprisingly, Ford trucks are the second-most stolen vehicles in Texas, followed by GMC, and Dodge, respectively.

It’s a well-known fact that we Texans love our trucks. Unfortunately, so do thieves.

10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas

Chevrolet Pick-up (Full-size) Ford Pick-up (Full-size) GMC Pick-up (Full-size) Dodge Pick-up (Full-size) Chevrolet Tahoe Honda Accord Nissan Altima Toyota Camry Ram Pick-up (Full-size) Honda Civic

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for May 26, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.



Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for May 19th, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.