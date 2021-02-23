Biden Will Visit Texas On Friday

Get our free mobile app

President Joe Biden will be traveling to Texas on Friday to meet with leaders about the winter storm and power outages that plagued the ERCOT grid last week.

The President and First Lady will travel to Houston and meet with local leaders to discuss the storm, what went wrong and the recovery efforts moving forward according to the Texas Tribune. While Biden is in Houston, he will travel to a vaccination clinic to see how vaccines are being distributed.

At the time of this writing, it's unknown whether statewide officials or those with ERCOT will meet with President Biden while he is in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that all 254 counties be declared areas. So far, Biden has declared 100 counties a disaster including Lubbock.

Over the weekend, Biden approved a major disaster declaration for more than 100 Texas counties. A declaration, requested by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday, allows for a wide range of federal assistance to support repairs for individuals and infrastructure. (Read how Texans can apply for federal assistance here.)

It has been predicted that this winter storm could be one of the priciest storms to ever hit Texas. The winter storm left billions of dollars worth of damages in it's path and had many in Texas without power, heat, and water for days.

Texas officials have vowed to get answers and to fix what went wrong so that Texans will never experience anything like it again. In a stop Monday in Lubbock, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said they will get answers and take action, even if it takes a special session.