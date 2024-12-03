Will the Texas Grid be Better Prepared This Winter?

Let’s discuss the topic at the top of every Texan’s mind going into winter: the power grid.

Even though the grid has held up much better in recent years, the massive failure during the winter storm of 2021 is still fresh on everyone’s minds. I know I get a little anxious at the thought of losing power in the middle of a deep freeze.

Aside from the five years I spent in the Navy, I’ve lived in Texas my whole life. And I don’t remember the grid failing the way it did in 2021. Of course, those were also the coldest temperatures I can remember.

Combine those extremely low single-digit temperatures with a massive influx of people of the last 10+ years and it’s no surprise the grid failed. Not that it’s acceptable, mind you. The folks in charge of it must be held accountable.

The good news is that the public outcry following the failure in 2021 has shined the spotlight on the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

Addressing the grid ahead of winter, ERCOT meteorologist Chris Coleman predicts that even though Texas has a “greater-than-average" probability of extreme cold events, new power generation that was added to the grid lowers the chances of it failing, according to The Texas Tribune.

I sure hope he’s right. People’s lives depend on it.

