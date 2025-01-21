Here’s How to Monitor Status of the Texas Power Grid

Any time the temperature dips below freezing, the reliability of the power grid is the number one thing on the minds of Texans.

Even though it’s been four years since the disastrous Great Texas Freeze in February 2021, we Texans don’t easily forget. Anxiety runs high in the Lone Star State this time of year and that won’t be changing any time soon.

But I will give credit where credit is due. So far, the grid has held up well during the recent stretches of extreme cold temperatures (knock on wood). However, it hasn’t been put to the test to the same extent as 2021.

For those concerned about the grid's current state, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has a dashboard that allows you to monitor it. It isn’t updated in real-time, but it’s pretty close.

As of this posting, it looks as if the grid is holding up pretty well. Supply exceeds demand by about 25,000 megawatts. Let’s hope it stays that way.

