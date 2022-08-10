State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything

I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these.

Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.

If you're someone who is on a diet, make your cheat day State Fair day. The amount of food is absolutely ridiculous. If you like fried and sweet this is basically heaven. I am sure healthy options exist somewhere, but today we're not talking about those. Today it's about the Big Tex Food Finalists for 2022. Nothing on this list should be considered healthy.

You could make the argument that a charcuterie board is not the worst thing for you. However, someone has elected to deep dry that this year. A BLT sandwich, not the worst thing for you either. Someone has deep fried that this year. Those are just two of the options that you will be able to try at this year's State Fair of Texas. You can check out the top ten finalists below for sweet and savory.

Someone will be named the best in both categories and another award will be given out to most creative. A winner will be announced August 28th. The State Fair of Texas will happen in Dallas from September 30 to October 23. You can try all of these food options during that time.

State Fair of Texas 2022 Big Tex Food Finalists If you plan on going to the State Fair of Texas for the 2022 season. Here are some foods that you will want to check out this year. Besides your standard corn dog, here are the foods nominated for most sweet or savory for 2022.