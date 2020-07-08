Bite Squad Hiring 200 Drivers in Wichita Falls

While the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on many industries, it’s given a big boost to the delivery industry. People are ordering out more than ever before thanks to “shelter-in-place" orders and people electing to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.

Delivery service Bite Squad announced they are looking to hire 200 people in the Wichita Falls area, according to Texoma’s Homepage.

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old or older and must have a clean driving record, valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Drivers are eligible to start once activated as independent contractors. Applications are being accepted at this location.

The company is serious about safety, offering no-contact delivery from restaurants and grocery stores and providing all of its drivers with masks, gloves and sanitation spray.

Bite Squad is a great way to earn money while maintaining a flexible schedule. Speaking of money, one manager reported a driver earned $9,500 last month alone – that's $114,000 per year. Wow.

So, if you’re looking to earn a little extra cash or go all-in and chase the big bucks, Bite Squad just might be the job for you.