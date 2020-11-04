Texas Workforce Solutions to Host Virtual Hiring Fair

If you’re looking for work or simply to make a change, Texas Workforce Solutions will be hosting a statewide virtual hiring fair tomorrow (November 5).

The Virtual Hiring Red, White and You! hiring fair will begin at 11:00 am and will wrap up at 2:00 pm. The first hour is reserved for veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses. The general public will be given access at Noon. Registration is currently open at this location.

Be prepared to be interviewed during the hiring fair. North Texas Workforce Solutions suggests candidates prepare for the following questions:

Why should we hire you? Why do you want to work here? What are your greatest strengths? What are your greatest weaknesses? Why did you leave your last job? Describe a problem situation and how you solved it. Tell me about a difficult employee with whom you’ve had to work with. What would your previous supervisors say about you? Has your work ever been criticized, or have you been told to improve your performance? Tell me about yourself.

Local employers who will be on hand for the hiring fair include Tyson Foods, MSU Texas, the City of Wichita Falls, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Health and Human Services, the Clinics of North Texas and more. Get the full list of employers and any other details you might need at this location.