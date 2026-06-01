Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the community for help identifying the suspects in a recent shooting. You could earn a cash reward for any information you provide.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Tulsa at around 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 11. There were no injuries reported in the shooting. If you know the identity of the subjects in the photos below, reference case number 26-040575 when making your report.

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Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers loading...

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 29, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week May 26, 2026 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash