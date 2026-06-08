Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a cold case homicide. Anyone who comes forward with information could receive a cash reward.

In the early morning hours on May 22, 2022, Wichita Falls Police conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of Covington. Upon arrival, officers discovered Andrew Lopez, who was unresponsive due to a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were immediately performed, but Andrew passed away from his injuries.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

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