Check Out Over 800 Books Banned in the State of Texas for 2022

Now these books are not banned in every school district, but if they're on this list. At least one school district has banned them in the state.

So yesterday was the official kickoff to banned books week. Which was always something I thought was weird at my school. We were always encouraged to go to the library at some point that week and read one of the banned books from the display. As they say, everything is bigger in Texas and Texas has banned more books than any other state in the country.

Looks like at least 22 school districts in the state have taken part in banning all or some of the books on the list. In fact, the banning of books isn't even close compared to other states. Florida has 566 banned and Pennsylvania has 457 books banned in the state. Representative Matt Krause out of Fort Worth shared a list of the banned books with the Texas Tribune and I will share it with you here as well. They're organized by title, then author, and finally the year the book was published.

2020 Black Lives Matter marches Markovics, Joyce L. 2021

A complicated love story set in space Hutchinson, Shaun David 2021

A lesson in vengeance Lee, Victoria 2021

As far as you'll take me Stamper, Phil 2021

Be dazzled La Sala, Ryan 2021

Black Lives Matter : from hashtag to the streets Tyner, Artika R. 2021

Can't take that away Salvatore, Steven 2021

Follow your arrow Verdi, Jessica 2021

Have I ever told you Black lives matter King, Shani M. 2021

Perfect on paper Gonzales, S. 2021

Protesting police violence in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021

Race and policing in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021

Race and the media in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021

Racial justice in America : topics for change Nichols, Hedreich 2021

Spin with me Polonsky, Ami 2021

The girls I've been Sharpe, Tess 2021

The key to you and me Brown, Jaye Robin 2021

What is the Black Lives Matter movement? Nichols, Hedreich 2021

What is white privilege? Erickson, Leigh Ann 2021

#BlackLivesMatter : protesting racism Thomas, Rachel L. 2020

A good kind of trouble Ramee, Lisa Moore 2020

A high five for Glenn Burke Bildner, Phil 2020

A home for goddesses and dogs Connor, Leslie 2020

All out : the no-longer-secret stories of queer teens throughout the ages Saundra Mitchell 2020

Ana on the edge Sass, A. J. 2020

Beyond the gender binary Menon, Alok 2020

Blood sport McAdam, Tash 2020

Brave Face: A Memoir Hutchinson, Shaun David 2020

Caste : the origins of our discontents Wilkerson, Isabel 2020

Cemetery boys Thomas, Aiden 2020

Ciel Labelle, Sophie 2020

Cinderella is dead Bayron, Kalynn 2020

Class act Craft, Jerry 2020

Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity--and why this harms everybody Pluckrose, Helen 2020

Darius the Great deserves better Khorram, Adib 2020

Each of us a desert Oshiro, Mark 2020

Fairest : a memoir Talusan, Meredith 2020

Felix ever after Callender, Kacen 2020

Flamer Curato, Mike 2020

Forget this ever happened Clarke, Cassandra Rose 2020

Freeing Finch Rorby, Ginny 2020

Girl crushed Heaney, Katie 2020

Hands Up McDaniel, Breanna 2020

Hello now Valentine, Jenny 2020

Hood feminism : notes from the women that a movement forgot Kendall, Mikki 2020

Hot dog girl Dugan, Jennifer 2020

How it all blew up Ahmadi, Arvin 2020

I am water Specksgoor, Meg 2020

I hope you're listening Ryan, Tom 2020

Identity : a story of transitioning Maison, Corey 2020

If we were us Walther, K.L. 2020

In The Dream House Machado, Carmen Maria 2020

In the role of Brie Hutchens . . . Melleby, Nicole 2020

Infinity son Silvera, Adam 2020

Into the real Brewer, Z 2020

Jane against the world : Roe v. Wade and the fight for reproductive rights Blumenthal, Karen 2020

Julián at the wedding Love, Jessica 2020

La luna dentro de mi Salazar, Aida 2020

Late to the party Quindlen, Kelly 2020

Lobizona Garber, Romina 2020

Love, Creekwood a Simonverse novella Albertalli, Becky 2020

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor Saad, Layla 2020

Middle school's a drag : you better werk! Howard, Greg 2020

More than a game : race, gender, and politics in sports Doeden, Matt 2020

My heart underwater Fantauzzo, Laurel Flores 2020

My rainbow Neal, Trinity 2020

Rainbow revolutionaries : 50 LGBTQ+ people who made history Prager, Sarah 2020

Rainbow revolutions : power, pride, and protest in the fight for queer rights Lawson, Jamie 2020

Real talk about sex & consent : what every teen needs to know Bradshaw, Cheryl M. 2020

Reverie La Sala, Ryan 2020

Rick Gino, Alex 2020

She, he, they, them : understanding gender identity Stanborough, Rebecca 2020

Shout Anderson, Laurie Halse 2020

The art of saving the world Duyvis, Corinne 2020

The Black Flamingo Atta, Dean 2020

The blood countess Popović, Lana 2020

The bridge Konigsberg, Bill 2020

The deep & dark blue Smith, Niki 2020

The fight for LGBTQ+ rights Smith, Devlin 2020

The fire never goes out : a memoir in pictures Stevenson, Noelle 2020

The gravity of us Stamper, Phil 2020

The love curse of Melody McIntyre Talley, Robin 2020

The magic fish Trung, Le Nguyen 2020

The midnight lie Rutkoski, Marie 2020

The migration north De Medeiros, James 2020

The moon within Salazar, Aida 2020

The new Jim Crow : mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness Alexander, Michelle 2020

The ship we built Bean, Lexie 2020

The truth about keeping secrets Brown, Savannah 2020

The whispers Howard, Greg 2020

They, She, He Easy as ABC Gonzalez, Maya Christina 2020

This book is anti-racist : 20 lessons on how to wake up, take action, and do the work Jewell, Tiffany 2020

This is your time Bridges, Ruby 2020

Understanding gender Dawson, Juno 2020

V For Vendetta Moore, Alan 2020

Wayward witch Córdova, Zoraida 2020

When they call you a terrorist : a story of Black Lives Matter and the power to change the world Khan-Cullors, Patrisse 2020

When we were magic Gailey, Sarah 2020

Who I was with her Tyndall, Nita 2020

You do you : figuring out your body, dating, and sexuality Mirk, Sarah 2020

A kids book about racism Memory, Jelani 2019

All eyes on us Frick, Kit 2019

All the bad apples Fowley-Doyle, Moïra 2019

All the things we do in the dark Mitchell, Saundra 2019

An indigenous peoples' history of the United States for young people Mendoza, Jean 2019

Avoiding bullies? : skills to outsmart and stop them Spilsbury, Louise 2019

Birthday Russo, Meredith 2019

Cold falling white Prendergast, Gabriell 2019

Deposing Nathan Smedley, Zack 2019

Firestarter Sim, Tara 2019

Gender equality Léonard, Marie des Neiges 2019

Gender queer Kobabe, Maia 2019

Her royal highness Hawkins, Rachel 2019

Hold my hand Barakiva, Michael 2019

Ho'onani : hula warrior Gale, Heather 2019

How (not) to ask a boy to prom Goslee, S. J. 2019

How to be an antiracist Kendi, Ibram X. 2019

It feels good to be yourself : a book about gender identity Thorn, Theresa 2019

Ivy Aberdeen's letter to the world Blake, Ashley Herring 2019

Jacob's room to choose Hoffman, Sarah 2019

Juliet takes a breath Rivera, Gabby 2019

Kiss number 8 Venable, Colleen A. F. 2019

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me Tamaki, Mariko 2019

Let's talk about love Kann, Claire 2019

LGBT families Currie-McGhee, L. K. 2019

Moonstruck. Vol. 2, Some enchanted evening Ellis, Grace 2019

New kid Craft, Jerry 2019

Odd one out Stone, Nic 2019

Of ice and shadows Coulthurst, Audrey 2019

Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir Grimes, Nikki 2019

Orpheus girl Rebele-Henry, Brynne 2019

Pet Emezi, Akwaeke 2019

Rainbow : a first book of pride Genhart, Michael 2019

Red at the bone Woodson, Jacqueline 2019

Redwood and Ponytail Holt, K. A. 2019

Rethinking normal : a memoir in transition Hill, Katie Rain 2019

Sam! Gabriel, Dani 2019

Saturdays with Hitchcock Wittlinger, Ellen 2019

Some girls bind James, Rory 2019

Something like gravity Smith, Amber 2019

Stage dreams Gillman, Melanie 2019

The birds, the bees, and you and me Hinebaugh, Olivia 2019

The Breakaways Johnson, Cathy G. 2019

The deepest breath Grehan, Meg 2019

The devouring gray Herman, Christine Lynn 2019

The downstairs girl Lee, Stacey 2019

The grief keeper Villasante, Alexandra 2019

The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel Atwood, Margaret 2019

The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears Hamen, Susan E. 2019

The Last Man Vaughan, Brian K. 2019

The last to let go Smith, Amber 2019

The love & lies of Rukhsana Ali Khan, Sabina 2019

The meaning of birds Brown, Jaye Robin 2019

The mighty heart of Sunny St. James Blake, Ashley Herring 2019

The music of what happens Konigsberg, Bill 2019

The pants project Clarke, Cat 2019

The past and other things that should stay buried Hutchinson, Shaun David 2019

The red scrolls of magic Clare, Cassandra 2019

The stars and the blackness between them Petrus, Junauda 2019

The truth is Ramos, NoNieqa 2019

Things that make white people uncomfortable : adapted for young adults Bennett, Michae 2019

Trans mission : my quest to a beard Bertie, Alex 2019

Unpregnant Hendriks, Jenni 2019

Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up Corinna, Heather 2019

We are lost and found Dunbar, Helene 2019

What Riley wore Arnold, Elana K. 2019

When Aidan became a brother Lukoff, Kyle 2019

White rabbit Roehrig, Caleb 2019

Zenobia July Bunker, Lisa 2019

Ziggy, Stardust & me Brandon, James 2019

All we can do is wait : a novel Lawson, Richard 2018

An African American and Latinx history of the United States Ortiz, Paul 2018

And she was Verdi, Jessica 2018

Being the Change: Lessons and Strategies to Teach Social Comprehension Ahmed, Sara 2018

Boy erased : a memoir of identity, faith, and family Conley, Garrard 2018

Chainbreaker Sim, Tara 2018

Doing it! Witton, Hannah 2018

Everything you love will burn : inside the rebirth of white nationalism in America Tenold, Vegas 2018

Girl made of stars Blake, Ashley Herring 2018

Girl mans up Girard, M-E. 2018

Harvey Milk : the first openly gay elected official in the United States Hollander, Barbara Gottfried 2018

Hate crimes : when intolerance turns violent Sharif, Meghan 2018

Hurricane Child Callender, Kheryn 2018

La carta de Ivy Aberdeen al mundo Blake, Ashley Herrin 2018

Lawn Boy Evison, Jonathan 2018

LGBTQ rights Hyde, Natalie 2018

Lily and Dunkin Gephart, Donna 2018

Little & Lion Colbert, Brandy 2018

Meet cute Jennifer L. Armentrout 2018

Miles away from you Rutledge, A. B. 2018

Moonstruck. Vol. 1, Magic to brew Ellis, Grace 2018

My life as a diamond Manzer, Jenny 2018

Nate expectations Federle, Tim 2018

Nevertheless, we persisted : 48 voices of defiance, strength, and courage. Klobuchar, Amy 2018

Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018

Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018

One half from the east Hashimi, Nadia 2018

One true way Hitchcock, Shannon 2018

Peaceful fights for equal rights Sanders, Rob 2018

Political resistance in the current age Harris, Duchess 2018

Pride : the story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag Sanders, Rob 2018

Prince & knight Haack, Daniel 2018

Pulp Talley, Robin 2018

Sewing the rainbow : the story of Gilbert Baker and the rainbow flag Pitman, Gayle E. 2018

Ship it Lundin, Britta 2018

So you want to talk about race Oluo, Ijeoma 2018

Staying fat for Sarah Byrnes Crutcher, Chris 2018

The art of being normal Williamson, Lisa 2018

The Black power movement and civil unrest Hinton, Kerry 2018

The bride was a boy Chii (Mangaka) 2018

The Polar Bear Explorers' Club Bell, Alex 2018

The summer of Jordi Perez (and the best burger in Los Angeles) Spalding, Amy 2018

This is kind of an epic love story Callender, Kacen 2018

Tomorrow will be different : love, loss, and the fight for trans equality McBride, Sarah 2018

Underneath it all : a history of women's underwear Keyser, Amber 2018

Valkyrie. Book one, Between the blade and the heart Hocking, Amanda 2018

W is for welcome : a celebration of America's diversity Herzog, Brad 2018

What if it's us Albertalli, Becky 2018

What's racism? Rogers, Amy B. 2018

10 things I can see from here Mac, Carrie 2017

A line in the dark Lo, Malinda 2017

A very, very bad thing Self, Jeffery 2017

A woman's right to an abortion : Roe v. Wade Herda, D. J. 2017

Alan Cole is not a coward Bell, Eric 2017

All American Boys Reynolds, Jason 2017

At the broken places : a mother and trans son pick up the pieces Collins, Mary 2017

At the edge of the universe Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017

Autoboyography Lauren, Christina 2017

Before I had the words : on being a transgender young adult Kergil, Skylar 2017

Being Jazz : my life as a (transgender) teen Jennings, Jazz. 2017

Coming out as transgender Brezina, Corona 2017

Critical perspectives on gender identity Nicki Peter Petrikowski 2017

Drag teen : a tale of angst and wigs Self, Jeffery 2017

Draw the line Linn, Laurent 2017

Dreadnought Daniels, April 2017

Echo after echo Capetta, Amy Rose 2017

Far from the tree : how children and their parents learn to accept one another Solomon, Andrew 2017

Finding community Rodi, Robert 2017

Gender identity : the search for self Light, Kate 2017

George Gino, Alex 2017

Girl : love, sex, romance, and being you Rayne, Karen 2017

Girlness : deal with it body and soul Peters, Diane 2017

Guyness : deal with it body and soul Pitt, Steve 2017

History is all you left me Silvera, Adam 2017

Honestly Ben Konigsberg, Bill 2017

Identifying as transgender Woods, Sara 2017

Identity & gender Ogden, Charlie 2017

In other lands : a novel Brennan, Sarah Rees 2017

It's not like it's a secret Sugiura, Misa 2017

Jane, unlimited Cashore, Kristin 2017

Jaya and Rasa Patel, Sonia 2017

Kaleidoscope song Benwell, Fox 2017

Lana Wachowski Mapua, Jeff 2017

LGBTQ rights Susan Henneberg 2017

LGBTQ+ athletes claim the field : striving for equality Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2017

Like water Podos, Rebecca 2017

Living with religion and faith Rodi, Robert 2017

Looking for group Harrison, Rory 2017

Mama's boyz : in living color! Craft, Jerry 2017

Mask of shadows Miller, Linsey 2017

Meg & Linus Nowinski, Hanna 2017

Our own private universe Talley, Robin 2017

Pants project Clarke, Cat 2017

Queer, there and everywhere : 23 people who changed the world Prager, Sarah 2017

Sovereign Daniels, April 2017

Sparkle boy Newman, Lesléa 2017

Spinning Walden, Tillie 2017

Star-crossed Dee, Barbara 2017

Symptoms of being human Garvin, Jeff 2017

Teens and gender dysphoria Nardo, Don 2017

The 57 Bus Slater, Dashka 2017

The best man Peck, Richard 2017

The edge of the abyss Skrutskie, Emily 2017

The gallery of unfinished girls Karcz, Lauren 2017

The Love Interest Dietrich, Cale 2017

The upside of unrequited Albertalli, Becky 2017

The you I've never known Hopkins, Ellen 2017

They both die at the end Silvera, Adam 2017

Transgender rights and protections Klein, Rebecca T. 2017

Transgender role models and pioneers Penne, Barbra 2017

Transphobia : deal with it and be a gender transcender Skelton, J. Wallace 2017

We are the ants Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017

We now return to regular life : a novel Wilson, Martin 2017

We were eight years in power : an American tragedy Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2017

Absolute brightness Lecesne, James 2016

Aleecia Wells, Maggie 2016

Alex Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Are you LGBTQ? Nagle, Jeanne 2016

As I descended Talley, Robin 2016

Ask me how I got here Heppermann, Christine 2016

Away we go Ostrovski, Emil 2016

Beast Spangler, Brie 2016

Between the world and me Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2016

Bloodline Aros, Dana 2016

Candace Wells, Maggie 2016

Chasing the day Aros, Dana 2016

Con tango son tres Richardson, Justin 2016

Cradle and all Patterson, James 2016

Do you wonder about sex and sexuality? Feinstein, Stephen 2016

Double exposure Birdsall, Bridget 2016

Expecting Freeman, Shannon 2016

Freakboy Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016

Gracefully Grayson Polonsky, Ami 2016

Highly illogical behavior Whaley, John Corey 2016

If I was your girl Russo, Meredith 2016

Introducing Teddy : a gentle story about gender and friendship Walton, Jess 2016

Invisible man, got the whole world watching : a young black man's education Smith, Mychal Denzel 2016

Isabella Wells, Maggie 2016

Jasmine Wells, Maggie 2016

Jess, Chunk, and the road trip to infinity Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016

Just kill me Selzer, Adam 2016

Launching our Black children for success : a guide for parents of kids from three to eighteen Ladner, Joyce A 2016

Leroy Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Look past Devine, Eric 2016

Love beyond body, space, and time : an indigenous LGBT sci-fi anthology Hope Nicholson 2016

Luciana Wells, Maggie 2016

Maria Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Mikala Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Of fire and stars Coulthurst, Audrey 2016

One of a kind, like me = Único como yo Mayeno, Laurin 2016

Pride : celebrating diversity & community Stevenson, Robin 2016

Qué nos hace humanos Garvin, Jeff 2016

Raise the stakes Atwood, Megan 2016

Read me like a book Kessler, Liz 2016

Sex, puberty, and all that stuff : a guide to growing up Bailey, Jacqui. 2016

Shawna Wells, Maggie 2016

South of Sunshine Elmendorf, Dana 2016

Stamped from the beginning : the definitive history of racist ideas in America Kendi, Ibram X. 2016

Tattoo Atlas Floreen, Tim 2016

Teens and LGBT issues Wilcox, Christine 2016

The great American whatever Federle, Tim 2016

The Lottery Hyman, Miles 2016

The other boy Hennessey, M. G. 2016

Tom Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Transgender rights and issues Pelleschi, Andrea 2016

Under threat Stevenson, Robin 2016

We march Evans, Shane 2016

Whatever Goslee, S. J. 2016

When the moon was ours McLemore, Anna-Marie 2016

Without Annette Mason, Jane B. 2016

Wonnie Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016

Yo, Simon, homo sapiens Albertalli, Becky 2016

You know me well : a novel LaCour, Nina 2016

"Pink is a girl color" : ...and other silly things people say Drageset, Stacy 2015

Abortion : interpreting the constitution Hand, Carol 2015

Abortion Tamara Thompson 2015

Afterworlds Westerfeld, Scott 2015

Alex as well Brugman, Alyssa 2015

And still I rise : black America since MLK : an illustrated chronology Gates, Henry Louis, Jr. 2015

Anything could happen Walton, Will 2015

Aristoteles y Dante descubren los secretos del universo Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2015

Becoming Nicole : the transformation of an American family Nutt, Amy Ellis 2015

Beyond clueless Alsenas, Linas 2015

Combat zone Jones, Patrick 2015

Considering hate : violence, goodness, and justice in American culture and politics Whitlock, Kay 2015

Cut both ways Mesrobian, Carrie 2015

Daughters unto devils Lukavics, Amy 2015

Fans of the impossible life Scelsa, Kate 2015

Fathersonfather Jacobs, Evan 2015

Femme Bach, Mette 2015

Gender issues McIntosh, Kenneth 2015

Girls vs. guys : surprising differences between the sexes Rosen, Michael J. 2015

Grasshopper jungle : a history Smith, Andrew 2015

Guardian London, Alex 2015

High drama Terrell, Brandon 2015

Hold me closer : the Tiny Cooper story Levithan, David 2015

How prevalent is racism in society? Parks, Peggy J. 2015

How to love : a novel Cotugno, Katie 2015

I'll give you the sun Nelson, Jandy 2015

Lizard radio Schmatz, Pat 2015

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Andrews, Jesse 2015

More happy than not Silvera, Adam 2015

My girlfriend's pregnant! : a teen's guide to becoming a dad Shantz-Hilkes, Chloe 2015

None of the above Gregorio, I. W. 2015

Not otherwise specified Moskowitz, Hannah 2015

Out of Darkness Perez, Ashley Hope 2015

Playing a part Wilke, Daria 2015

Promposal Helms, Rhonda 2015

Sex is a funny word : a book about bodies, feelings, and you Silverberg, Cory 2015

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens agenda Albertalli, Becky 2015

Still life Las Vegas Sie, James 2015

Summer love : an LGBTQ collection Annie Harper 2015

Te daría el sol Nelson, Jandy 2015

Teen legal rights Hudson, David L. 2015

Tell me again how a crush should feel Farizan, Sara 2015

The first principle : a novel Shrock, Marissa 2015

The five stages of Andrew Brawley Hutchinson, Shaun David 2015

The Gale encyclopedia of medicine Jacqueline L. Longe 2015

The gods of Tango De Robertis, Carolina 2015

The underground girls of Kabul : in search of a hidden resistance in Afghanistan Nordberg, Jenny 2015

This book is gay Dawson, Juno 2015

Top 250 LGBTQ books for teens : coming out, being out, and the search for community Cart, Michael 2015

Transgender lives : complex stories, complex voice Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2015

Transgender people Tamara Thompson 2015

Two boys kissing Levithan, David 2015

Wandering son, vol. 8 Shimura, Takako 2015

What philosophy can do Gutting, Gary 2015

Will Grayson, Will Grayson Green, John 2015

Willful machines Floreen, Tim 2015

Wonders of the invisible world Barzak, Christopher 2015

You and me and him Dinnison, Kris 2015

Adam Schrag, Ariel 2014

Beyond magenta : transgender teens speak out Kuklin, Susan 2014

Citizen : an American lyric Rankine, Claudia 2014

Do abstinence programs work? Christine Watkins 2014

Does this happen to everyone? : a budding adult's guide to puberty Helms, Antje 2014

Everything changes Hale, Samantha 2014

Everything leads to you LaCour, Nina 2014

Eyes on target : inside stories from the brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs McEwen, Scott 2014

Fan art Tregay, Sarah 2014

Far from you Sharpe, Tess 2014

Gabi, a girl in pieces Quintero, Isabel 2014

Gender identity Petrikowski, Nicki Peter 2014

Great Benincasa, Sara 2014

I am Jazz! Herthel, Jessica 2014

Jacob's new dress Hoffman, Sarah 2014

Lies my girlfriend told me Peters, Julie Anne 2014

Love & leftovers : a novel in verse Tregay, Sarah 2014

Moon at nine Ellis, Deborah 2014

Morris Micklewhite and the tangerine dress Baldacchino, Christine 2014

My best friend, maybe Carter, Caela 2014

Native America and the question of genocide Alvarez, Alex 2014

No one needs to know Grace, Amanda 2014

One man guy Barakiva, Michael 2014

Remake Todd, Ilima 2014

Separate is never equal Tonatiuh, Duncan 2014

Sexual disorders Vitale, Ann E. 2014

Sexually transmitted diseases David Haugen et al 2014

Sexually transmitted infections Hunter, Miranda 2014

Some assembly required : the not-so-secret life of a transgender teen Andrews, Arin 2014

The baby tree Blackall, Sophie 2014

The boy I love Gramont, Nina de 2014

The edge of the water George, Elizabeth 2014

The offenders : saving the world while serving detention! Craft, Jerry 2014

The sowing Dos Santos, Steven 2014

The way back Mac, Carrie 2014

This One Summer Tamaki, Mariko 2014

Tomboy : a graphic memoir Prince, Liz 2014

Undone Clarke, Cat 2014

Wandering son, vol 7 Shimura, Takako 2014

Wandering son, vol. 6 Shimura, Takako 2014

Wonder Woman unbound : the curious history of the world's most famous heroine Hanley, Tim 2014

100 questions you'd never ask your parents : straight answers to teens' questions about sex, sexuality, and health Henderson, Elisabeth 2013

A is for Activist Nagara, Innosanto 2013

Abortion Noël Merino 2013

Archenemy Hoblin, Paul 2013

Doing it right : making smart, safe, and satisfying choices about sex Pardes, Bronwen 2013

Ebony & ivy : race, slavery, and the troubled history of America's universities Wilder, Craig Steven 2013

Golden boy : a novel Tarttelin, Abigail 2013

If you could be mine Farizan, Sara 2013

It's our prom (so deal with it) Peters, Julie Anne 2013

LGBTQ families : the ultimate teen guide Apelqvist, Eva 2013

Life in outer space Keil, Melissa 2013

Marco impossible Moskowitz, Hannah 2013

Multicultural education : issues and perspectives James A. Banks 2013

On the come up : a novel, based on a true story Weyer, Hannah 2013

One of those hideous books where the mother dies Sones, Sonya 2013

Openly straight Konigsberg, Bill 2013

Proxy London, Alex 2013

Qué me está pasando? : las respuestas a algunas de las preguntas más embarazosas del mundo Mayle, Peter 2013

Respecting the contributions of LGBT Americans Kingston, Anna 2013

Roe v. Wade : abortion and a woman's right to privacy Higgins, Melissa 2013

See you at Harry's Knowles, Johanna 2013

Sex David Haugen 2013

Sexual orientation Lauri S. Scherer 2013

Should abortion be legal? Mooney, Carla 2013

Should teens have access to birth control? Nardo, Don 2013

Tessa Masterson will go to prom Franklin, Emily 2013

The culling Dos Santos, Steven 2013

The cutting room floor Klehr, Dawn 2013

The fight Karre, Elizabeth 2013

The LGBT community Seba, Jaime 2013

The sin eater's confession Bick, Ilsa J. 2013

The sweet revenge of Celia Door Finneyfrock, Kare 2013

The undivided past : humanity beyond our differences Cannadine, David 2013

The waiting tree Moynihan, Lindsay 2013

Wandering son, vol. 4 Shimura, Takako 2013

Wandering son, vol. 5 Shimura, Takako 2013

A guy's guide to sexuality and sexual identity in the 21st century Craig, Joe 2012

Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2012

Ask the passengers King, A. S. 2012

Beautiful music for ugly children Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2012

Birth control Roman Espejo 2012

Burn Gibson, Heath 2012

Drama Telgemeier, Raina 2012

En el bosque Stevenson, Robin H. 2012

Far from the tree : parents, children, and the search for identity Solomon, Andrew 2012

Gone, gone, gone Moskowitz, Hannah 2012

Happy families Davis, Tanita S. 2012

Homo Harris, Michael 2012

Hook up Firmston, Kim 2012

I'm pregnant, now what? Stanley, Cleo 2012

Kiss the morning star Hoole, Elissa Janine 2012

Love & Haight Carlton, Susan R. 2012

My awful popularity plan Rudetsky, Seth 2012

My heartbeat Freymann-Weyr, Garret 2012

My mixed-up berry blue summer Gennari, Jennifer 2012

October mourning : a song for Matthew Shepard Newman, Lesléa 2012

Privacy Noël Merino 2012

Reluctantly Alice Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds 2012

Shine Myracle, Lauren 2012

Teenage sex and pregnancy Parks, Peggy J. 2012

Teenage sexuality Aarti D. Stephens 2012

The difference between you and me George, Madeleine 2012

The letter Q : queer writers' notes to their younger selves Sarah Moon 2012

The miseducation of Cameron Post Danforth, Emily M. 2012

The questions within Schaeffer, Teresa 2012

The ultimate guys' body book : not-so-stupid questions about your body Larimore, Walter L. 2012

Wandering son, vol. 3 Shimura, Takako 2012

A new generation of homosexuality : modern trends in gay and lesbian communities Palmer, Bill 2011

Abortion Noah Berlatsky 2011

Being gay, staying healthy Seba, Jaime 2011

Birth control Noël Merino 2011

Coming out : telling family and friends Seba, Jaime 2011

Crossing lines Volponi, Paul 2011

Donovan's big day Newman, Lesléa 2011

Dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011

Dying to live Baldwin, Kim 2011

Feeling wrong in your own body : understanding what it means to be transgender Seba, Jaime 2011

Final takedown Sherrard, Brent R. 2011

Gay and lesbian role models Seba, Jaime 2011

Gay believers : homosexuality and religion Sanna, Emily 2011

Gay issues and politics : marriage, the military, & work place discrimination Seba, Jaime 2011

Gay people of color : facing prejudices, forging identities Seba, Jaime 2011

Gays and mental health : fighting depression, saying no to suicide Seba, Jaime 2011

GLBTQ : the survival guide for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning teens Huegel, Kelly 2011

H.I.V.E. : dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011

Homophobia : from social stigma to hate crimes Palmer, Bill 2011

Homosexuality around the world : safe havens, cultural challenges Seba, Jaime 2011

Hooked Greenman, Catherine 2011

In my father's house Harris, E. Lynn 2011

In trouble Levine, Ellen 2011

It gets better : coming out, overcoming bullying, and creating a life worth living Dan Savage 2011

Notes from the blender Cook, Trish 2011

Pearl Knowles, Johanna 2011

Pink Wilkinson, Lili 2011

Pretend you love me : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011

Putting makeup on the fat boy Wright, Bil 2011

Qué pasa en mi cuerpo? : el libro para muchachas Madaras, Lynda 2011

Religion in America David Haugen 2011

She loves you, she loves you not-- : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011

Sister mischief Goode, L. 2011

Smashing the stereotypes: what does it mean to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender? Seba, Jaime 2011

Stick Smith, Andrew 2011

Teen sex Olivia Ferguson 2011

The Latino/a condition : a critical reader Richard Delgado 2011

The test Kern, Peggy 2011

Wandering son, vol. 1 Shimura, Takako 2011

Wandering son, vol. 2 Shimura, Takako 2011

We are all born free Amnesty International 2011

What causes sexual orientation? : genetics, biology, psychology Palmer, Bill 2011

With or without you Farrey, Brian 2011

A love story starring my dead best friend Horner, Emily 2010

Abortion David Haugen 2010

After Efaw, Amy 2010

Ash Lo, Malinda 2010

Dear diary, I'm pregnant : ten real life stories Englander, Anrenée 2010

Do abstinence programs work? Christina Fisanick 2010

Friendship, dating, and relationships Payment, Simone 2010

From the notebooks of Melanin Sun Woodson, Jacqueline 2010

Girls on the edge : the four factors driving the new crisis for girls : sexual identity, the cyberbubble, obsessions, environmental toxins Sax, Leonard 2010

GLBT teens and society Nagle, Jeanne 2010

I'll get there, it better be worth the trip Donovan, John 2010

Jumpstart the world Hyde, Catherine Ryan 2010

Kiss Wilson, Jacqueline 2010

Life at school and in the community Worth, Richard 2010

Love drugged Klise, James 2010

Masked McClintock, Norah 2010

Quinceañera Ilan Stavans 2010

Scars Rainfield, C. A. 2010

Sex : a book for teens : an uncensored guide to your body, sex, and safety Hasler, Nikol 2010

The accidental adventures of India McAllister Agell, Charlotte 2010

The dear one Woodson, Jacqueline 2010

The grace of silence Norris, Michele 2010

The history of White people Painter, Nell Irvin 2010

The less-dead Lurie, April 2010

They called themselves the K.K.K. : the birth of an American terrorist group Bartoletti, Susan Campbell 2010

Will Boyd, Maria 2010

Almost perfect Katcher, Brian 2009

Black Rabbit summer Brooks, Kevin 2009

Freaks and revelations : a novel Hurwin, Davida 2009

Gender danger : survivors of rape, human trafficking, and honor killings Simons, Rae 2009

Glitter Daniels, Babygirl 2009

Grown in 60 seconds Lee, Darrien 2009

Hate crimes Hudson, David L. 2009

How beautiful the ordinary : twelve stories of identity Michael Cart 2009

In our mothers' house Polacco, Patricia 2009

La tormenta Bell, William 2009

Love is the higher law Levithan, David 2009

Magic and misery Marino, Peter 2009

My invented life Bjorkman, Lauren 2009

My most excellent year : a novel of love, Mary Poppins, & Fenway Park Kluger, Steve 2009

Rage : a love story Peters, Julie Anne 2009

Say the word Garsee, Jeannine 2009

Sex : if you're scared of the truth don't read this! : straight talk from a former U.S. Marine Sommer, Carl 2009

Sprout, or, My salad days, when I was green in judgment Peck, Dale 2009

The abortion debate : understanding the issues Haney, Johannah 2009

The God box Sanchez, Alex 2009

The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Robert N. Golden 2009

The vast fields of ordinary Burd, Nick 2009

Abortion : a documentary and reference guide Rose, Melody 2008

Big guy Stevenson, Robin 2008

Boy minus girl Uhlig, Richard Allen 2008

Conception Buckhanon, Kalisha 2008

Dishes Wallace, Rich 2008

Falling hard : 100 love poems by teenagers Betsy Franco 2008

Fancy white trash Geerling, Marjetta 2008

Gravity Lieberman, Leanne 2008

Hit the road, Manny Burch, Christian 2008

Life, death and sacrifice : women and family in the Holocaust Esther Hertzog 2008

Love & lies : Marisol's story Wittlinger, Ellen 2008

Lucas y yo O'Hearn, Audrey 2008

Making smart choices about sexual activity Perkins, Stephanie C. 2008

Mousetraps Schmatz, Pat 2008

No girls allowed: tales of daring women dressed as men for love, freedom and adventure Hughes, Susan 2008

Nothing pink Hardy, Mark 2008

Out of the pocket Konigsberg, Bill 2008

Roe v. Wade Hillstrom, Laurie Collier 2008

Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, reproduction, contraception, and sexually transmitted infections ... Sandra Augustyn Lawton 2008

Suicide notes : a novel Ford, Michael Thomas 2008

The abortion debate Farrell, Courtney 2008

The dirt on sex Lookadoo, Justin 2008

The last exit to normal Harmon, Michael B. 2008

The traitor game Collins, B. R. 2008

Two parties, one tux, and a very short film about The grapes of wrath Goldman, Steven 2008

We the students : Supreme Court cases for and about students Raskin, Jamin B. 2008

What they always tell us Wilson, Martin 2008

Women's rights Justin Karr 2008

Youth with gender issues : seeking an identity McIntosh, Kenneth 2008

7 days at the hot corner Trueman, Terry 2007

Abortion Juettner, Bonnie 2007

Abortion Marcovitz, Hal 2007

Abortion Norah Piehl 2007

Annie on my mind Garden, Nancy 2007

Another kind of cowboy Juby, Susan 2007

Freak show St. James, James 2007

Gender identity : the ultimate teen guide Winfield, Cynthia L. 2007

Getting it Sanchez, Alex 2007

Great events from history. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender events,1848-2006. Vol 1 Lillian Faderman 2007

Grl2grl : short fictions Peters, Julie Anne 2007

Hang-ups, hook-ups, and holding out : stuff you need to know about your body, sex, and dating Holmes, Melisa 2007

Hear us out! : lesbian and gay stories of struggle, progress and hope, 1950 to the present Garden, Nancy 2007

Kissing Kate Myracle, Lauren 2007

My life as a rhombus Johnson, Varian 2007

Naomi and Ely's no kiss list : a novel Cohn, Rachel 2007

Parrotfish Wittlinger, Ellen 2007

S.E.X. : the all-you-need-to-know progressive sexuality guide to get you through high school and college Corinna, Heather 2007

Sex for guys Forssberg, Manne 2007

Sexual decisions : the ultimate teen guide Gowen, L. Kris 2007

Teen pregnancy Emma Carlson Berne 2007

Teenage pregnancy and parenting Lisa Frick 2007

The abortion controversy Lucinda Almond 2007

The what's happening to my body? book for boys Madaras, Lynda 2007

The what's happening to my body? book for girls : a growing-up guide for parents and daughters Madaras, Lynda 2007

Tips on having a gay (ex) boyfriend Jones, Carrie 2007

Your sexuality Hirschmann, Kris 2007

101 questions about reproduction : or how 1 + 1 = 3 or 4 or more-- Brynie, Faith Hickman 2006

A tale of two summers Sloan, Brian 2006

Abortion : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2006

Absolute convictions : my father, a city, and the conflict that divided America Press, Eyal 2006

Angel's choice Baratz-Logsted, Lauren 2006

Between Mom and Jo Peters, Julie Anne 2006

Bioethics : who lives, who dies, and who decides? Altman, Linda Jacobs 2006

Crush Mac, Carrie 2006

Dating, relationships, and sexuality : what teens should know Beckman, Wendy Hart 2006

Equal rights O'Connor, Maureen 2006

It's not the stork! : a book about girls, boys, babies, bodies, families, and friends Harris, Robie H. 2006

Playing the field : a novel Bildner, Phil 2006

Ready or not? : a girl's guide to making her own decisions about dating, love, and sex Radziszewicz, Tina 2006

Reproductive rights William Dudley 2006

Safe sex 101 : an overview for teens Hyde, Margaret O. 2006

So hard to say Sanchez, Alex 2006

Teenage sexuality Ken R. Wells 2006

The abortion rights movement Meghan Powers 2006

The full spectrum : a new generation of writing about gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and other identities Levithan, David 2006

Tres con tango Richardson, Justin 2006

When religion & politics mix : how matters of faith influence political policies McIntosh, Kenneth 2006

Wide awake Levithan, David 2006

Absolutely, positively not gay LaRochelle, David 2005

And Tango makes three Richardson, Justin 2005

Antonio's card = La tarjeta de Antonio Gonzalez, Rigoberto 2005

Boy girl boy Koertge, Ronald 2005

Far from Xanadu Peters, Julie Anne 2005

Girl, nearly 16, absolute torture Limb, Sue 2005

Image and identity : becoming the person you are Gowen, L. Kris 2005

M or F? : a novel Papademetriou, Lisa 2005

Rainbow High Sanchez, Alex 2005

Rainbow road Sanchez, Alex 2005

Roe v. Wade : a women's choice? Gold, Susan Dudley 2005

Sky bridge Pritchett, Laura 2005

Stained Jacobson, Jennifer 2005

Taking responsibility : a teen's guide to contraception and pregnancy Lange, Donna 2005

Teen sex Christine Watkins 2005

The center of the world Steinhöfel, Andreas 2005

The courage to be yourself : true stories by teens about cliques, conflicts, and overcoming peer pressure Al Desetta 2005

The hookup artist Shaw, Tucker 2005

The Order of the Poison Oak Hartinger, Brent 2005

The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Mark J. Kittleson 2005

Totally Joe Howe, James 2005

Abortion : understanding the debate Gay, Kathlyn 2004

Bend, don't shatter : poets on the beginning of desire T. Cole Rachel 2004

Beyond choice : reproductive freedom in the 21st century Sanger, Alexander 2004

Geography Club Hartinger, Brent 2004

Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints Auriana Ojeda 2004

It's perfectly normal : a book about changing bodies, growing up, sex, and sexual health Harris, Robie H. 2004

Lucky De Oliveira, Eddie 2004

Orphea Proud Wyeth, Sharon Dennis 2004

Paper trail : common sense in uncommon times Goodman, Ellen 2004

Sonny's house of spies Lyon, George Ella 2004

Teens & sex Marcovitz, Hal 2004

The Bermudez Triangle : a novel Johnson, Maureen 2004

The dateable rules : a guide to the sexes Lookadoo, Justin 2004

What happened to Lani Garver Plum-Ucci, Carol 2004

101 questions about sex and sexuality-- : with answers for the curious, cautious, and confused Brynie, Faith Hickman 2003

Abortion Mary E. Williams 2003

Dateable : are you? are they? Lookadoo, Justin 2003

Gingerbread Cohn, Rachel 2003

If wishes were horses McInerney-Whiteford, Merry 2003

Keeping you a secret : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2003

La guia esencial sobre sexualidad adolescente : un manual indispensable para los adolescentes y padres Basso, Michael J. 2003

Middlesex Eugenides, Jeffrey 2003

Rainbow boys Sanchez, Alex 2003

Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, human reproduction, and sexually transmitted diseases : including facts ab Deborah A. Stanley 2003

Target Johnson, Kathleen Jeffrie 2003

Teen pregnancy Nolan, Mary 2003

The earthborn Collins, Paul 2003

The girl with a baby Olsen, Sylvia 2003

The house you pass on the way Woodson, Jacqueline 2003

The underground guide to teenage sexuality : an essential handbook for today's teens and parents Basso, Michael J. 2003

Any way the wind blows : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 2002

Boy v. girl? : how gender shapes who we are, what we want, and how we get along Abrahams, George 2002

Dancing naked : a novel Hrdlitschka, Shelley 2002

Death wind Bell, William 2002

Inventions and inventors Roger Smith 2002

Talk about sex : the battles over sex education in the United States Irvine, Janice M. 2002

Teen pregnancy Cassedy, Patrice 2002

Teen sex Tamara L. Roleff 2002

Teens and sex Myra H. Immell 2002

The guy book : an owner's manual for teens : safety, maintenance, and operating instructions for teens Jukes, Mavis 2002

The shell house Newbery, Linda 2002

Abortion Lassieur, Allison 2001

Alison, who went away Vande Velde, Vivian 2001

Birth control and protection : options for teens Peacock, Judith 2001

Conversaciones : relatos de padres y madres de hijas lesbianas e hijos gay Mariana Romo-Carmona 2001

Empress of the world Ryan, Sara 2001

Highwire moon : a novel Straight, Susan 2001

Love rules Reynolds, Marilyn 2001

Pregnancy William Dudley 2001

Pugdog U'ren, Andrea 2001

Teen pregnancy Myra H. Immell 2001

The Abortion controversy Lynette Knapp 2001

The Ethics of abortion Jennifer A. Hurley 2001

The reproductive system O'Donnell, Kerri 2001

The shared heart : portraits and stories celebrating lesbian, gay, and bisexual young people Mastoon, Adam 2001

Borrowed light Feinberg, Anna 2000

Eight seconds Ferris, Jean 2000

Everything you need to know about sexual identity Donaldson-Forbes, Jeff 2000

Healthy sexuality : what is it? Endersbe, Julie 2000

Holly's secret Garden, Nancy 2000

Katie.Com Tarbox, Katherine 2000

Problems of death : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2000

Protect and defend : a novel Patterson, Richard North 2000

Teen pregnancy : tough choices Endersbe, Julie 2000

Teen sex : risks and consequences Endersbe, Julie 2000

Teen suicide Tamara L. Roleff 2000

The abortion conflict : a pro/con issue Durrett, Deanne 2000

When can I start dating? : questions about love, sex, and a cure for zits Watkins, James 2000

Best best colors Hoffman, Eric 1999

Deal with it! : a whole new approach to your body, brain, and life as a gurl Drill, Esther 1999

Everything you need to know about going to the gynecologist Diamond, Shifra 1999

From boys to men : all about adolescence and you Gurian, Michael 1999

It's so amazing! : a book about eggs, sperm, birth, babies, and families Harris, Robie H. 1999

Kids still having kids : talking about teen pregnancy Bode, Janet 1999

The blue lawn Taylor, William 1999

The teenage body book McCoy, Kathy 1999

The teenage guy's survival guide Daldry, Jeremy 1999

The year they burned the books Garden, Nancy 1999

Thumbelina : a novel Koenig, Andrea 1999

"Hello," I lied : a novel Kerr, M. E. 1998

Articles of faith : a frontline history of the abortion wars Gorney, Cynthia 1998

Changing bodies, changing lives : a book for teens on sex and relationships Bell, Ruth 1998

Cool and celibate? : sex or no sex Bull, David 1998

Gay and lesbian rights : a struggle Oliver, Marilyn Tower 1998

Love, sex, and God Ameiss, Bill 1998

Roe v. Wade : abortion and the Supreme Court Romaine, Deborah S 1998

The last time I wore a dress Scholinski, Daphne 1998

"I'm pregnant, now what do I do?" Buckingham, Robert W. 1997

A baby doesn't make the man : alternative sources of power and manhood for young men Jamiolkowski, Raymond M. 1997

Abortion : opposing viewpoints Tamara L. Roleff 1997

Dear diary, I'm pregnant : teenagers talk about their pregnancy Englander, Anrenée 1997

Everything you need to know about teen pregnancy Hughes, Tracy 1997

The legal atlas of the United States Fast, Julius 1997

The new Civil War : the lesbian and gay struggle for civil rights Silver, Diane 1997

What's the big secret? : a guide to sex for girls and boys Brown, Laurene Krasny 1997

Whistle me home Wersba, Barbara 1997

Bad boy Wieler, Diana J. 1996

Free your mind : the book for gay, lesbian, and bisexual youth--and their allies Bass, Ellen 1996

It's a girl thing : how to stay healthy, safe, and in charge Jukes, Mavis 1996

The abortion battle : looking at both sides Lowenstein, Felicia 1996

The case of Roe v. Wade Stevens, Leonard A. 1996

The Seventeen guide to sex and your body Weill, Sabrina Solin 1996

Baby be-bop Block, Francesca Lia 1995

Beyond dreams : true-to-life series from Hamilton High Reynolds, Marilyn 1995

Human sexuality : opposing viewpoints Brenda Stalcup 1995

Looking for Jamie Bridger Springer, Nancy 1995

My two uncles Vigna, Judith 1995

The abortion controversy Charles Cozic 1995

The eagle kite : a novel Fox, Paula 1995

The journey out : a guide for and about lesbian, gay and bisexual teens Pollack, Rachel 1995

Am I blue? : coming out from the silence Marion Dane Bauer 1994

Deliver us from Evie Kerr, M. E. 1994

Hearing us out : voices from the gay and lesbian community Sutton, Roger 1994

Invisible life : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 1994

Pregnancy : private decisions, public debates Gay, Kathlyn 1994

Pregnancy Cush, Cathie 1994

Roe v. Wade : abortion Gold, Susan Dudley 1994

Roe v. Wade : the abortion question Herda, D. J. 1994

The reproductive system Silverstein, Alvin 1994

You are the Supreme Court justice Aaseng, Nathan 1994

Black swan. Dhondy, Farrukh 1993

Detour for Emmy Reynolds, Marilyn 1993

Drugs and sex Boyd, George A. 1993

Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints William Dudley 1993

The cider house rules Irving, John 1993

The confessions of Nat Turner Styron, William 1993

Thinking out loud : on the personal, the political, the public, and the private Quindlen, Anna 1993

Twelve days in August. Ketchum, Liza 1993

A question of choice Weddington, Sarah Ragle 1992

The drowning of Stephan Jones. Greene, Bette 1992

The facts of life : science and the abortion controversy Morowitz, Harold J. 1992

When heroes die. Durant, Penny Raife 1992

Asking about sex and growing up : a question-and-answer book for boys and girls Cole, Joanna 1991

Boys and sex Pomeroy, Wardell Baxter 1991

Everything you need to know about growing up female Kahaner, Ellen 1991

Everything you need to know about growing up male Glassman, Bruce 1991

Medical ethics : moral and legal conflicts in health care Jussim, Daniel 1991

Whose life? : a balanced, comprehensive view of abortion from its historical context to the current debate Whitney, Catherine 1991

Abortion decisions of the Supreme Court, 1973 through 1989 : a comprehensive review with historical commentary Drucker, Dan 1990

Everything you need to know about teen motherhood Hammerslough, Jane 1990

Jack Homes, A. M. 1990

Roe vs. Wade Video 1990

Those other people Childress, Alice 1989

Coping with birth control Benson, Michael D. 1988

Roe v. Wade : the untold story of the landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal Faux, Marian 1988

Tommy stands alone : the Roosevelt High School series Velásquez, Gloria 1985

Abortion and the politics of motherhood Luker, Kristin 1984

Matters of life and death Dolan, Edward F. 1982

Why am I so miserable if these are the best years of my life? : A survival guide for the young woman Eagan, Andrea Boroff 1976

A case of need Crichton, Michael 1969

