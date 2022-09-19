Check Out Over 800 Books Banned in the State of Texas for 2022
Now these books are not banned in every school district, but if they're on this list. At least one school district has banned them in the state.
So yesterday was the official kickoff to banned books week. Which was always something I thought was weird at my school. We were always encouraged to go to the library at some point that week and read one of the banned books from the display. As they say, everything is bigger in Texas and Texas has banned more books than any other state in the country.
Looks like at least 22 school districts in the state have taken part in banning all or some of the books on the list. In fact, the banning of books isn't even close compared to other states. Florida has 566 banned and Pennsylvania has 457 books banned in the state. Representative Matt Krause out of Fort Worth shared a list of the banned books with the Texas Tribune and I will share it with you here as well. They're organized by title, then author, and finally the year the book was published.
2020 Black Lives Matter marches Markovics, Joyce L. 2021
A complicated love story set in space Hutchinson, Shaun David 2021
A lesson in vengeance Lee, Victoria 2021
As far as you'll take me Stamper, Phil 2021
Be dazzled La Sala, Ryan 2021
Black Lives Matter : from hashtag to the streets Tyner, Artika R. 2021
Can't take that away Salvatore, Steven 2021
Follow your arrow Verdi, Jessica 2021
Have I ever told you Black lives matter King, Shani M. 2021
Perfect on paper Gonzales, S. 2021
Protesting police violence in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
Race and policing in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
Race and the media in modern America Harris, Duchess 2021
Racial justice in America : topics for change Nichols, Hedreich 2021
Spin with me Polonsky, Ami 2021
The girls I've been Sharpe, Tess 2021
The key to you and me Brown, Jaye Robin 2021
What is the Black Lives Matter movement? Nichols, Hedreich 2021
What is white privilege? Erickson, Leigh Ann 2021
#BlackLivesMatter : protesting racism Thomas, Rachel L. 2020
A good kind of trouble Ramee, Lisa Moore 2020
A high five for Glenn Burke Bildner, Phil 2020
A home for goddesses and dogs Connor, Leslie 2020
All out : the no-longer-secret stories of queer teens throughout the ages Saundra Mitchell 2020
Ana on the edge Sass, A. J. 2020
Beyond the gender binary Menon, Alok 2020
Blood sport McAdam, Tash 2020
Brave Face: A Memoir Hutchinson, Shaun David 2020
Caste : the origins of our discontents Wilkerson, Isabel 2020
Cemetery boys Thomas, Aiden 2020
Ciel Labelle, Sophie 2020
Cinderella is dead Bayron, Kalynn 2020
Class act Craft, Jerry 2020
Cynical theories : how activist scholarship made everything about race, gender, and identity--and why this harms everybody Pluckrose, Helen 2020
Darius the Great deserves better Khorram, Adib 2020
Each of us a desert Oshiro, Mark 2020
Fairest : a memoir Talusan, Meredith 2020
Felix ever after Callender, Kacen 2020
Flamer Curato, Mike 2020
Forget this ever happened Clarke, Cassandra Rose 2020
Freeing Finch Rorby, Ginny 2020
Girl crushed Heaney, Katie 2020
Hands Up McDaniel, Breanna 2020
Hello now Valentine, Jenny 2020
Hood feminism : notes from the women that a movement forgot Kendall, Mikki 2020
Hot dog girl Dugan, Jennifer 2020
How it all blew up Ahmadi, Arvin 2020
I am water Specksgoor, Meg 2020
I hope you're listening Ryan, Tom 2020
Identity : a story of transitioning Maison, Corey 2020
If we were us Walther, K.L. 2020
In The Dream House Machado, Carmen Maria 2020
In the role of Brie Hutchens . . . Melleby, Nicole 2020
Infinity son Silvera, Adam 2020
Into the real Brewer, Z 2020
Jane against the world : Roe v. Wade and the fight for reproductive rights Blumenthal, Karen 2020
Julián at the wedding Love, Jessica 2020
La luna dentro de mi Salazar, Aida 2020
Late to the party Quindlen, Kelly 2020
Lobizona Garber, Romina 2020
Love, Creekwood a Simonverse novella Albertalli, Becky 2020
Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor Saad, Layla 2020
Middle school's a drag : you better werk! Howard, Greg 2020
More than a game : race, gender, and politics in sports Doeden, Matt 2020
My heart underwater Fantauzzo, Laurel Flores 2020
My rainbow Neal, Trinity 2020
Rainbow revolutionaries : 50 LGBTQ+ people who made history Prager, Sarah 2020
Rainbow revolutions : power, pride, and protest in the fight for queer rights Lawson, Jamie 2020
Real talk about sex & consent : what every teen needs to know Bradshaw, Cheryl M. 2020
Reverie La Sala, Ryan 2020
Rick Gino, Alex 2020
She, he, they, them : understanding gender identity Stanborough, Rebecca 2020
Shout Anderson, Laurie Halse 2020
The art of saving the world Duyvis, Corinne 2020
The Black Flamingo Atta, Dean 2020
The blood countess Popović, Lana 2020
The bridge Konigsberg, Bill 2020
The deep & dark blue Smith, Niki 2020
The fight for LGBTQ+ rights Smith, Devlin 2020
The fire never goes out : a memoir in pictures Stevenson, Noelle 2020
The gravity of us Stamper, Phil 2020
The love curse of Melody McIntyre Talley, Robin 2020
The magic fish Trung, Le Nguyen 2020
The midnight lie Rutkoski, Marie 2020
The migration north De Medeiros, James 2020
The moon within Salazar, Aida 2020
The new Jim Crow : mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness Alexander, Michelle 2020
The ship we built Bean, Lexie 2020
The truth about keeping secrets Brown, Savannah 2020
The whispers Howard, Greg 2020
They, She, He Easy as ABC Gonzalez, Maya Christina 2020
This book is anti-racist : 20 lessons on how to wake up, take action, and do the work Jewell, Tiffany 2020
This is your time Bridges, Ruby 2020
Understanding gender Dawson, Juno 2020
V For Vendetta Moore, Alan 2020
Wayward witch Córdova, Zoraida 2020
When they call you a terrorist : a story of Black Lives Matter and the power to change the world Khan-Cullors, Patrisse 2020
When we were magic Gailey, Sarah 2020
Who I was with her Tyndall, Nita 2020
You do you : figuring out your body, dating, and sexuality Mirk, Sarah 2020
A kids book about racism Memory, Jelani 2019
All eyes on us Frick, Kit 2019
All the bad apples Fowley-Doyle, Moïra 2019
All the things we do in the dark Mitchell, Saundra 2019
An indigenous peoples' history of the United States for young people Mendoza, Jean 2019
Avoiding bullies? : skills to outsmart and stop them Spilsbury, Louise 2019
Birthday Russo, Meredith 2019
Cold falling white Prendergast, Gabriell 2019
Deposing Nathan Smedley, Zack 2019
Firestarter Sim, Tara 2019
Gender equality Léonard, Marie des Neiges 2019
Gender queer Kobabe, Maia 2019
Her royal highness Hawkins, Rachel 2019
Hold my hand Barakiva, Michael 2019
Ho'onani : hula warrior Gale, Heather 2019
How (not) to ask a boy to prom Goslee, S. J. 2019
How to be an antiracist Kendi, Ibram X. 2019
It feels good to be yourself : a book about gender identity Thorn, Theresa 2019
Ivy Aberdeen's letter to the world Blake, Ashley Herring 2019
Jacob's room to choose Hoffman, Sarah 2019
Juliet takes a breath Rivera, Gabby 2019
Kiss number 8 Venable, Colleen A. F. 2019
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me Tamaki, Mariko 2019
Let's talk about love Kann, Claire 2019
LGBT families Currie-McGhee, L. K. 2019
Moonstruck. Vol. 2, Some enchanted evening Ellis, Grace 2019
New kid Craft, Jerry 2019
Odd one out Stone, Nic 2019
Of ice and shadows Coulthurst, Audrey 2019
Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir Grimes, Nikki 2019
Orpheus girl Rebele-Henry, Brynne 2019
Pet Emezi, Akwaeke 2019
Rainbow : a first book of pride Genhart, Michael 2019
Red at the bone Woodson, Jacqueline 2019
Redwood and Ponytail Holt, K. A. 2019
Rethinking normal : a memoir in transition Hill, Katie Rain 2019
Sam! Gabriel, Dani 2019
Saturdays with Hitchcock Wittlinger, Ellen 2019
Some girls bind James, Rory 2019
Something like gravity Smith, Amber 2019
Stage dreams Gillman, Melanie 2019
The birds, the bees, and you and me Hinebaugh, Olivia 2019
The Breakaways Johnson, Cathy G. 2019
The deepest breath Grehan, Meg 2019
The devouring gray Herman, Christine Lynn 2019
The downstairs girl Lee, Stacey 2019
The grief keeper Villasante, Alexandra 2019
The Handmaid's Tale: The Graphic Novel Atwood, Margaret 2019
The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears Hamen, Susan E. 2019
The Last Man Vaughan, Brian K. 2019
The last to let go Smith, Amber 2019
The love & lies of Rukhsana Ali Khan, Sabina 2019
The meaning of birds Brown, Jaye Robin 2019
The mighty heart of Sunny St. James Blake, Ashley Herring 2019
The music of what happens Konigsberg, Bill 2019
The pants project Clarke, Cat 2019
The past and other things that should stay buried Hutchinson, Shaun David 2019
The red scrolls of magic Clare, Cassandra 2019
The stars and the blackness between them Petrus, Junauda 2019
The truth is Ramos, NoNieqa 2019
Things that make white people uncomfortable : adapted for young adults Bennett, Michae 2019
Trans mission : my quest to a beard Bertie, Alex 2019
Unpregnant Hendriks, Jenni 2019
Wait, what? : a comic book guide to relationships, bodies, and growing up Corinna, Heather 2019
We are lost and found Dunbar, Helene 2019
What Riley wore Arnold, Elana K. 2019
When Aidan became a brother Lukoff, Kyle 2019
White rabbit Roehrig, Caleb 2019
Zenobia July Bunker, Lisa 2019
Ziggy, Stardust & me Brandon, James 2019
All we can do is wait : a novel Lawson, Richard 2018
An African American and Latinx history of the United States Ortiz, Paul 2018
And she was Verdi, Jessica 2018
Being the Change: Lessons and Strategies to Teach Social Comprehension Ahmed, Sara 2018
Boy erased : a memoir of identity, faith, and family Conley, Garrard 2018
Chainbreaker Sim, Tara 2018
Doing it! Witton, Hannah 2018
Everything you love will burn : inside the rebirth of white nationalism in America Tenold, Vegas 2018
Girl made of stars Blake, Ashley Herring 2018
Girl mans up Girard, M-E. 2018
Harvey Milk : the first openly gay elected official in the United States Hollander, Barbara Gottfried 2018
Hate crimes : when intolerance turns violent Sharif, Meghan 2018
Hurricane Child Callender, Kheryn 2018
La carta de Ivy Aberdeen al mundo Blake, Ashley Herrin 2018
Lawn Boy Evison, Jonathan 2018
LGBTQ rights Hyde, Natalie 2018
Lily and Dunkin Gephart, Donna 2018
Little & Lion Colbert, Brandy 2018
Meet cute Jennifer L. Armentrout 2018
Miles away from you Rutledge, A. B. 2018
Moonstruck. Vol. 1, Magic to brew Ellis, Grace 2018
My life as a diamond Manzer, Jenny 2018
Nate expectations Federle, Tim 2018
Nevertheless, we persisted : 48 voices of defiance, strength, and courage. Klobuchar, Amy 2018
Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018
Not my idea : a book about whiteness Higginbotham, Anastasia 2018
One half from the east Hashimi, Nadia 2018
One true way Hitchcock, Shannon 2018
Peaceful fights for equal rights Sanders, Rob 2018
Political resistance in the current age Harris, Duchess 2018
Pride : the story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag Sanders, Rob 2018
Prince & knight Haack, Daniel 2018
Pulp Talley, Robin 2018
Sewing the rainbow : the story of Gilbert Baker and the rainbow flag Pitman, Gayle E. 2018
Ship it Lundin, Britta 2018
So you want to talk about race Oluo, Ijeoma 2018
Staying fat for Sarah Byrnes Crutcher, Chris 2018
The art of being normal Williamson, Lisa 2018
The Black power movement and civil unrest Hinton, Kerry 2018
The bride was a boy Chii (Mangaka) 2018
The Polar Bear Explorers' Club Bell, Alex 2018
The summer of Jordi Perez (and the best burger in Los Angeles) Spalding, Amy 2018
This is kind of an epic love story Callender, Kacen 2018
Tomorrow will be different : love, loss, and the fight for trans equality McBride, Sarah 2018
Underneath it all : a history of women's underwear Keyser, Amber 2018
Valkyrie. Book one, Between the blade and the heart Hocking, Amanda 2018
W is for welcome : a celebration of America's diversity Herzog, Brad 2018
What if it's us Albertalli, Becky 2018
What's racism? Rogers, Amy B. 2018
10 things I can see from here Mac, Carrie 2017
A line in the dark Lo, Malinda 2017
A very, very bad thing Self, Jeffery 2017
A woman's right to an abortion : Roe v. Wade Herda, D. J. 2017
Alan Cole is not a coward Bell, Eric 2017
All American Boys Reynolds, Jason 2017
At the broken places : a mother and trans son pick up the pieces Collins, Mary 2017
At the edge of the universe Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017
Autoboyography Lauren, Christina 2017
Before I had the words : on being a transgender young adult Kergil, Skylar 2017
Being Jazz : my life as a (transgender) teen Jennings, Jazz. 2017
Coming out as transgender Brezina, Corona 2017
Critical perspectives on gender identity Nicki Peter Petrikowski 2017
Drag teen : a tale of angst and wigs Self, Jeffery 2017
Draw the line Linn, Laurent 2017
Dreadnought Daniels, April 2017
Echo after echo Capetta, Amy Rose 2017
Far from the tree : how children and their parents learn to accept one another Solomon, Andrew 2017
Finding community Rodi, Robert 2017
Gender identity : the search for self Light, Kate 2017
George Gino, Alex 2017
Girl : love, sex, romance, and being you Rayne, Karen 2017
Girlness : deal with it body and soul Peters, Diane 2017
Guyness : deal with it body and soul Pitt, Steve 2017
History is all you left me Silvera, Adam 2017
Honestly Ben Konigsberg, Bill 2017
Identifying as transgender Woods, Sara 2017
Identity & gender Ogden, Charlie 2017
In other lands : a novel Brennan, Sarah Rees 2017
It's not like it's a secret Sugiura, Misa 2017
Jane, unlimited Cashore, Kristin 2017
Jaya and Rasa Patel, Sonia 2017
Kaleidoscope song Benwell, Fox 2017
Lana Wachowski Mapua, Jeff 2017
LGBTQ rights Susan Henneberg 2017
LGBTQ+ athletes claim the field : striving for equality Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2017
Like water Podos, Rebecca 2017
Living with religion and faith Rodi, Robert 2017
Looking for group Harrison, Rory 2017
Mama's boyz : in living color! Craft, Jerry 2017
Mask of shadows Miller, Linsey 2017
Meg & Linus Nowinski, Hanna 2017
Our own private universe Talley, Robin 2017
Pants project Clarke, Cat 2017
Queer, there and everywhere : 23 people who changed the world Prager, Sarah 2017
Sovereign Daniels, April 2017
Sparkle boy Newman, Lesléa 2017
Spinning Walden, Tillie 2017
Star-crossed Dee, Barbara 2017
Symptoms of being human Garvin, Jeff 2017
Teens and gender dysphoria Nardo, Don 2017
The 57 Bus Slater, Dashka 2017
The best man Peck, Richard 2017
The edge of the abyss Skrutskie, Emily 2017
The gallery of unfinished girls Karcz, Lauren 2017
The Love Interest Dietrich, Cale 2017
The upside of unrequited Albertalli, Becky 2017
The you I've never known Hopkins, Ellen 2017
They both die at the end Silvera, Adam 2017
Transgender rights and protections Klein, Rebecca T. 2017
Transgender role models and pioneers Penne, Barbra 2017
Transphobia : deal with it and be a gender transcender Skelton, J. Wallace 2017
We are the ants Hutchinson, Shaun David 2017
We now return to regular life : a novel Wilson, Martin 2017
We were eight years in power : an American tragedy Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2017
Absolute brightness Lecesne, James 2016
Aleecia Wells, Maggie 2016
Alex Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Are you LGBTQ? Nagle, Jeanne 2016
As I descended Talley, Robin 2016
Ask me how I got here Heppermann, Christine 2016
Away we go Ostrovski, Emil 2016
Beast Spangler, Brie 2016
Between the world and me Coates, Ta-Nehisi 2016
Bloodline Aros, Dana 2016
Candace Wells, Maggie 2016
Chasing the day Aros, Dana 2016
Con tango son tres Richardson, Justin 2016
Cradle and all Patterson, James 2016
Do you wonder about sex and sexuality? Feinstein, Stephen 2016
Double exposure Birdsall, Bridget 2016
Expecting Freeman, Shannon 2016
Freakboy Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016
Gracefully Grayson Polonsky, Ami 2016
Highly illogical behavior Whaley, John Corey 2016
If I was your girl Russo, Meredith 2016
Introducing Teddy : a gentle story about gender and friendship Walton, Jess 2016
Invisible man, got the whole world watching : a young black man's education Smith, Mychal Denzel 2016
Isabella Wells, Maggie 2016
Jasmine Wells, Maggie 2016
Jess, Chunk, and the road trip to infinity Clark, Kristin Elizabeth 2016
Just kill me Selzer, Adam 2016
Launching our Black children for success : a guide for parents of kids from three to eighteen Ladner, Joyce A 2016
Leroy Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Look past Devine, Eric 2016
Love beyond body, space, and time : an indigenous LGBT sci-fi anthology Hope Nicholson 2016
Luciana Wells, Maggie 2016
Maria Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Mikala Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Of fire and stars Coulthurst, Audrey 2016
One of a kind, like me = Único como yo Mayeno, Laurin 2016
Pride : celebrating diversity & community Stevenson, Robin 2016
Qué nos hace humanos Garvin, Jeff 2016
Raise the stakes Atwood, Megan 2016
Read me like a book Kessler, Liz 2016
Sex, puberty, and all that stuff : a guide to growing up Bailey, Jacqui. 2016
Shawna Wells, Maggie 2016
South of Sunshine Elmendorf, Dana 2016
Stamped from the beginning : the definitive history of racist ideas in America Kendi, Ibram X. 2016
Tattoo Atlas Floreen, Tim 2016
Teens and LGBT issues Wilcox, Christine 2016
The great American whatever Federle, Tim 2016
The Lottery Hyman, Miles 2016
The other boy Hennessey, M. G. 2016
Tom Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Transgender rights and issues Pelleschi, Andrea 2016
Under threat Stevenson, Robin 2016
We march Evans, Shane 2016
Whatever Goslee, S. J. 2016
When the moon was ours McLemore, Anna-Marie 2016
Without Annette Mason, Jane B. 2016
Wonnie Aguilar Zeleny, Sylvia 2016
Yo, Simon, homo sapiens Albertalli, Becky 2016
You know me well : a novel LaCour, Nina 2016
"Pink is a girl color" : ...and other silly things people say Drageset, Stacy 2015
Abortion : interpreting the constitution Hand, Carol 2015
Abortion Tamara Thompson 2015
Afterworlds Westerfeld, Scott 2015
Alex as well Brugman, Alyssa 2015
And still I rise : black America since MLK : an illustrated chronology Gates, Henry Louis, Jr. 2015
Anything could happen Walton, Will 2015
Aristoteles y Dante descubren los secretos del universo Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2015
Becoming Nicole : the transformation of an American family Nutt, Amy Ellis 2015
Beyond clueless Alsenas, Linas 2015
Combat zone Jones, Patrick 2015
Considering hate : violence, goodness, and justice in American culture and politics Whitlock, Kay 2015
Cut both ways Mesrobian, Carrie 2015
Daughters unto devils Lukavics, Amy 2015
Fans of the impossible life Scelsa, Kate 2015
Fathersonfather Jacobs, Evan 2015
Femme Bach, Mette 2015
Gender issues McIntosh, Kenneth 2015
Girls vs. guys : surprising differences between the sexes Rosen, Michael J. 2015
Grasshopper jungle : a history Smith, Andrew 2015
Guardian London, Alex 2015
High drama Terrell, Brandon 2015
Hold me closer : the Tiny Cooper story Levithan, David 2015
How prevalent is racism in society? Parks, Peggy J. 2015
How to love : a novel Cotugno, Katie 2015
I'll give you the sun Nelson, Jandy 2015
Lizard radio Schmatz, Pat 2015
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Andrews, Jesse 2015
More happy than not Silvera, Adam 2015
My girlfriend's pregnant! : a teen's guide to becoming a dad Shantz-Hilkes, Chloe 2015
None of the above Gregorio, I. W. 2015
Not otherwise specified Moskowitz, Hannah 2015
Out of Darkness Perez, Ashley Hope 2015
Playing a part Wilke, Daria 2015
Promposal Helms, Rhonda 2015
Sex is a funny word : a book about bodies, feelings, and you Silverberg, Cory 2015
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens agenda Albertalli, Becky 2015
Still life Las Vegas Sie, James 2015
Summer love : an LGBTQ collection Annie Harper 2015
Te daría el sol Nelson, Jandy 2015
Teen legal rights Hudson, David L. 2015
Tell me again how a crush should feel Farizan, Sara 2015
The first principle : a novel Shrock, Marissa 2015
The five stages of Andrew Brawley Hutchinson, Shaun David 2015
The Gale encyclopedia of medicine Jacqueline L. Longe 2015
The gods of Tango De Robertis, Carolina 2015
The underground girls of Kabul : in search of a hidden resistance in Afghanistan Nordberg, Jenny 2015
This book is gay Dawson, Juno 2015
Top 250 LGBTQ books for teens : coming out, being out, and the search for community Cart, Michael 2015
Transgender lives : complex stories, complex voice Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2015
Transgender people Tamara Thompson 2015
Two boys kissing Levithan, David 2015
Wandering son, vol. 8 Shimura, Takako 2015
What philosophy can do Gutting, Gary 2015
Will Grayson, Will Grayson Green, John 2015
Willful machines Floreen, Tim 2015
Wonders of the invisible world Barzak, Christopher 2015
You and me and him Dinnison, Kris 2015
Adam Schrag, Ariel 2014
Beyond magenta : transgender teens speak out Kuklin, Susan 2014
Citizen : an American lyric Rankine, Claudia 2014
Do abstinence programs work? Christine Watkins 2014
Does this happen to everyone? : a budding adult's guide to puberty Helms, Antje 2014
Everything changes Hale, Samantha 2014
Everything leads to you LaCour, Nina 2014
Eyes on target : inside stories from the brotherhood of the U.S. Navy SEALs McEwen, Scott 2014
Fan art Tregay, Sarah 2014
Far from you Sharpe, Tess 2014
Gabi, a girl in pieces Quintero, Isabel 2014
Gender identity Petrikowski, Nicki Peter 2014
Great Benincasa, Sara 2014
I am Jazz! Herthel, Jessica 2014
Jacob's new dress Hoffman, Sarah 2014
Lies my girlfriend told me Peters, Julie Anne 2014
Love & leftovers : a novel in verse Tregay, Sarah 2014
Moon at nine Ellis, Deborah 2014
Morris Micklewhite and the tangerine dress Baldacchino, Christine 2014
My best friend, maybe Carter, Caela 2014
Native America and the question of genocide Alvarez, Alex 2014
No one needs to know Grace, Amanda 2014
One man guy Barakiva, Michael 2014
Remake Todd, Ilima 2014
Separate is never equal Tonatiuh, Duncan 2014
Sexual disorders Vitale, Ann E. 2014
Sexually transmitted diseases David Haugen et al 2014
Sexually transmitted infections Hunter, Miranda 2014
Some assembly required : the not-so-secret life of a transgender teen Andrews, Arin 2014
The baby tree Blackall, Sophie 2014
The boy I love Gramont, Nina de 2014
The edge of the water George, Elizabeth 2014
The offenders : saving the world while serving detention! Craft, Jerry 2014
The sowing Dos Santos, Steven 2014
The way back Mac, Carrie 2014
This One Summer Tamaki, Mariko 2014
Tomboy : a graphic memoir Prince, Liz 2014
Undone Clarke, Cat 2014
Wandering son, vol 7 Shimura, Takako 2014
Wandering son, vol. 6 Shimura, Takako 2014
Wonder Woman unbound : the curious history of the world's most famous heroine Hanley, Tim 2014
100 questions you'd never ask your parents : straight answers to teens' questions about sex, sexuality, and health Henderson, Elisabeth 2013
A is for Activist Nagara, Innosanto 2013
Abortion Noël Merino 2013
Archenemy Hoblin, Paul 2013
Doing it right : making smart, safe, and satisfying choices about sex Pardes, Bronwen 2013
Ebony & ivy : race, slavery, and the troubled history of America's universities Wilder, Craig Steven 2013
Golden boy : a novel Tarttelin, Abigail 2013
If you could be mine Farizan, Sara 2013
It's our prom (so deal with it) Peters, Julie Anne 2013
LGBTQ families : the ultimate teen guide Apelqvist, Eva 2013
Life in outer space Keil, Melissa 2013
Marco impossible Moskowitz, Hannah 2013
Multicultural education : issues and perspectives James A. Banks 2013
On the come up : a novel, based on a true story Weyer, Hannah 2013
One of those hideous books where the mother dies Sones, Sonya 2013
Openly straight Konigsberg, Bill 2013
Proxy London, Alex 2013
Qué me está pasando? : las respuestas a algunas de las preguntas más embarazosas del mundo Mayle, Peter 2013
Respecting the contributions of LGBT Americans Kingston, Anna 2013
Roe v. Wade : abortion and a woman's right to privacy Higgins, Melissa 2013
See you at Harry's Knowles, Johanna 2013
Sex David Haugen 2013
Sexual orientation Lauri S. Scherer 2013
Should abortion be legal? Mooney, Carla 2013
Should teens have access to birth control? Nardo, Don 2013
Tessa Masterson will go to prom Franklin, Emily 2013
The culling Dos Santos, Steven 2013
The cutting room floor Klehr, Dawn 2013
The fight Karre, Elizabeth 2013
The LGBT community Seba, Jaime 2013
The sin eater's confession Bick, Ilsa J. 2013
The sweet revenge of Celia Door Finneyfrock, Kare 2013
The undivided past : humanity beyond our differences Cannadine, David 2013
The waiting tree Moynihan, Lindsay 2013
Wandering son, vol. 4 Shimura, Takako 2013
Wandering son, vol. 5 Shimura, Takako 2013
A guy's guide to sexuality and sexual identity in the 21st century Craig, Joe 2012
Aristotle and Dante discover the secrets of the universe Saenz, Benjamin Alire 2012
Ask the passengers King, A. S. 2012
Beautiful music for ugly children Cronn-Mills, Kirstin 2012
Birth control Roman Espejo 2012
Burn Gibson, Heath 2012
Drama Telgemeier, Raina 2012
En el bosque Stevenson, Robin H. 2012
Far from the tree : parents, children, and the search for identity Solomon, Andrew 2012
Gone, gone, gone Moskowitz, Hannah 2012
Happy families Davis, Tanita S. 2012
Homo Harris, Michael 2012
Hook up Firmston, Kim 2012
I'm pregnant, now what? Stanley, Cleo 2012
Kiss the morning star Hoole, Elissa Janine 2012
Love & Haight Carlton, Susan R. 2012
My awful popularity plan Rudetsky, Seth 2012
My heartbeat Freymann-Weyr, Garret 2012
My mixed-up berry blue summer Gennari, Jennifer 2012
October mourning : a song for Matthew Shepard Newman, Lesléa 2012
Privacy Noël Merino 2012
Reluctantly Alice Naylor, Phyllis Reynolds 2012
Shine Myracle, Lauren 2012
Teenage sex and pregnancy Parks, Peggy J. 2012
Teenage sexuality Aarti D. Stephens 2012
The difference between you and me George, Madeleine 2012
The letter Q : queer writers' notes to their younger selves Sarah Moon 2012
The miseducation of Cameron Post Danforth, Emily M. 2012
The questions within Schaeffer, Teresa 2012
The ultimate guys' body book : not-so-stupid questions about your body Larimore, Walter L. 2012
Wandering son, vol. 3 Shimura, Takako 2012
A new generation of homosexuality : modern trends in gay and lesbian communities Palmer, Bill 2011
Abortion Noah Berlatsky 2011
Being gay, staying healthy Seba, Jaime 2011
Birth control Noël Merino 2011
Coming out : telling family and friends Seba, Jaime 2011
Crossing lines Volponi, Paul 2011
Donovan's big day Newman, Lesléa 2011
Dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011
Dying to live Baldwin, Kim 2011
Feeling wrong in your own body : understanding what it means to be transgender Seba, Jaime 2011
Final takedown Sherrard, Brent R. 2011
Gay and lesbian role models Seba, Jaime 2011
Gay believers : homosexuality and religion Sanna, Emily 2011
Gay issues and politics : marriage, the military, & work place discrimination Seba, Jaime 2011
Gay people of color : facing prejudices, forging identities Seba, Jaime 2011
Gays and mental health : fighting depression, saying no to suicide Seba, Jaime 2011
GLBTQ : the survival guide for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning teens Huegel, Kelly 2011
H.I.V.E. : dreadnought Walden, Mark 2011
Homophobia : from social stigma to hate crimes Palmer, Bill 2011
Homosexuality around the world : safe havens, cultural challenges Seba, Jaime 2011
Hooked Greenman, Catherine 2011
In my father's house Harris, E. Lynn 2011
In trouble Levine, Ellen 2011
It gets better : coming out, overcoming bullying, and creating a life worth living Dan Savage 2011
Notes from the blender Cook, Trish 2011
Pearl Knowles, Johanna 2011
Pink Wilkinson, Lili 2011
Pretend you love me : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011
Putting makeup on the fat boy Wright, Bil 2011
Qué pasa en mi cuerpo? : el libro para muchachas Madaras, Lynda 2011
Religion in America David Haugen 2011
She loves you, she loves you not-- : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2011
Sister mischief Goode, L. 2011
Smashing the stereotypes: what does it mean to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender? Seba, Jaime 2011
Stick Smith, Andrew 2011
Teen sex Olivia Ferguson 2011
The Latino/a condition : a critical reader Richard Delgado 2011
The test Kern, Peggy 2011
Wandering son, vol. 1 Shimura, Takako 2011
Wandering son, vol. 2 Shimura, Takako 2011
We are all born free Amnesty International 2011
What causes sexual orientation? : genetics, biology, psychology Palmer, Bill 2011
With or without you Farrey, Brian 2011
A love story starring my dead best friend Horner, Emily 2010
Abortion David Haugen 2010
After Efaw, Amy 2010
Ash Lo, Malinda 2010
Dear diary, I'm pregnant : ten real life stories Englander, Anrenée 2010
Do abstinence programs work? Christina Fisanick 2010
Friendship, dating, and relationships Payment, Simone 2010
From the notebooks of Melanin Sun Woodson, Jacqueline 2010
Girls on the edge : the four factors driving the new crisis for girls : sexual identity, the cyberbubble, obsessions, environmental toxins Sax, Leonard 2010
GLBT teens and society Nagle, Jeanne 2010
I'll get there, it better be worth the trip Donovan, John 2010
Jumpstart the world Hyde, Catherine Ryan 2010
Kiss Wilson, Jacqueline 2010
Life at school and in the community Worth, Richard 2010
Love drugged Klise, James 2010
Masked McClintock, Norah 2010
Quinceañera Ilan Stavans 2010
Scars Rainfield, C. A. 2010
Sex : a book for teens : an uncensored guide to your body, sex, and safety Hasler, Nikol 2010
The accidental adventures of India McAllister Agell, Charlotte 2010
The dear one Woodson, Jacqueline 2010
The grace of silence Norris, Michele 2010
The history of White people Painter, Nell Irvin 2010
The less-dead Lurie, April 2010
They called themselves the K.K.K. : the birth of an American terrorist group Bartoletti, Susan Campbell 2010
Will Boyd, Maria 2010
Almost perfect Katcher, Brian 2009
Black Rabbit summer Brooks, Kevin 2009
Freaks and revelations : a novel Hurwin, Davida 2009
Gender danger : survivors of rape, human trafficking, and honor killings Simons, Rae 2009
Glitter Daniels, Babygirl 2009
Grown in 60 seconds Lee, Darrien 2009
Hate crimes Hudson, David L. 2009
How beautiful the ordinary : twelve stories of identity Michael Cart 2009
In our mothers' house Polacco, Patricia 2009
La tormenta Bell, William 2009
Love is the higher law Levithan, David 2009
Magic and misery Marino, Peter 2009
My invented life Bjorkman, Lauren 2009
My most excellent year : a novel of love, Mary Poppins, & Fenway Park Kluger, Steve 2009
Rage : a love story Peters, Julie Anne 2009
Say the word Garsee, Jeannine 2009
Sex : if you're scared of the truth don't read this! : straight talk from a former U.S. Marine Sommer, Carl 2009
Sprout, or, My salad days, when I was green in judgment Peck, Dale 2009
The abortion debate : understanding the issues Haney, Johannah 2009
The God box Sanchez, Alex 2009
The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Robert N. Golden 2009
The vast fields of ordinary Burd, Nick 2009
Abortion : a documentary and reference guide Rose, Melody 2008
Big guy Stevenson, Robin 2008
Boy minus girl Uhlig, Richard Allen 2008
Conception Buckhanon, Kalisha 2008
Dishes Wallace, Rich 2008
Falling hard : 100 love poems by teenagers Betsy Franco 2008
Fancy white trash Geerling, Marjetta 2008
Gravity Lieberman, Leanne 2008
Hit the road, Manny Burch, Christian 2008
Life, death and sacrifice : women and family in the Holocaust Esther Hertzog 2008
Love & lies : Marisol's story Wittlinger, Ellen 2008
Lucas y yo O'Hearn, Audrey 2008
Making smart choices about sexual activity Perkins, Stephanie C. 2008
Mousetraps Schmatz, Pat 2008
No girls allowed: tales of daring women dressed as men for love, freedom and adventure Hughes, Susan 2008
Nothing pink Hardy, Mark 2008
Out of the pocket Konigsberg, Bill 2008
Roe v. Wade Hillstrom, Laurie Collier 2008
Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, reproduction, contraception, and sexually transmitted infections ... Sandra Augustyn Lawton 2008
Suicide notes : a novel Ford, Michael Thomas 2008
The abortion debate Farrell, Courtney 2008
The dirt on sex Lookadoo, Justin 2008
The last exit to normal Harmon, Michael B. 2008
The traitor game Collins, B. R. 2008
Two parties, one tux, and a very short film about The grapes of wrath Goldman, Steven 2008
We the students : Supreme Court cases for and about students Raskin, Jamin B. 2008
What they always tell us Wilson, Martin 2008
Women's rights Justin Karr 2008
Youth with gender issues : seeking an identity McIntosh, Kenneth 2008
7 days at the hot corner Trueman, Terry 2007
Abortion Juettner, Bonnie 2007
Abortion Marcovitz, Hal 2007
Abortion Norah Piehl 2007
Annie on my mind Garden, Nancy 2007
Another kind of cowboy Juby, Susan 2007
Freak show St. James, James 2007
Gender identity : the ultimate teen guide Winfield, Cynthia L. 2007
Getting it Sanchez, Alex 2007
Great events from history. Gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender events,1848-2006. Vol 1 Lillian Faderman 2007
Grl2grl : short fictions Peters, Julie Anne 2007
Hang-ups, hook-ups, and holding out : stuff you need to know about your body, sex, and dating Holmes, Melisa 2007
Hear us out! : lesbian and gay stories of struggle, progress and hope, 1950 to the present Garden, Nancy 2007
Kissing Kate Myracle, Lauren 2007
My life as a rhombus Johnson, Varian 2007
Naomi and Ely's no kiss list : a novel Cohn, Rachel 2007
Parrotfish Wittlinger, Ellen 2007
S.E.X. : the all-you-need-to-know progressive sexuality guide to get you through high school and college Corinna, Heather 2007
Sex for guys Forssberg, Manne 2007
Sexual decisions : the ultimate teen guide Gowen, L. Kris 2007
Teen pregnancy Emma Carlson Berne 2007
Teenage pregnancy and parenting Lisa Frick 2007
The abortion controversy Lucinda Almond 2007
The what's happening to my body? book for boys Madaras, Lynda 2007
The what's happening to my body? book for girls : a growing-up guide for parents and daughters Madaras, Lynda 2007
Tips on having a gay (ex) boyfriend Jones, Carrie 2007
Your sexuality Hirschmann, Kris 2007
101 questions about reproduction : or how 1 + 1 = 3 or 4 or more-- Brynie, Faith Hickman 2006
A tale of two summers Sloan, Brian 2006
Abortion : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2006
Absolute convictions : my father, a city, and the conflict that divided America Press, Eyal 2006
Angel's choice Baratz-Logsted, Lauren 2006
Between Mom and Jo Peters, Julie Anne 2006
Bioethics : who lives, who dies, and who decides? Altman, Linda Jacobs 2006
Crush Mac, Carrie 2006
Dating, relationships, and sexuality : what teens should know Beckman, Wendy Hart 2006
Equal rights O'Connor, Maureen 2006
It's not the stork! : a book about girls, boys, babies, bodies, families, and friends Harris, Robie H. 2006
Playing the field : a novel Bildner, Phil 2006
Ready or not? : a girl's guide to making her own decisions about dating, love, and sex Radziszewicz, Tina 2006
Reproductive rights William Dudley 2006
Safe sex 101 : an overview for teens Hyde, Margaret O. 2006
So hard to say Sanchez, Alex 2006
Teenage sexuality Ken R. Wells 2006
The abortion rights movement Meghan Powers 2006
The full spectrum : a new generation of writing about gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, and other identities Levithan, David 2006
Tres con tango Richardson, Justin 2006
When religion & politics mix : how matters of faith influence political policies McIntosh, Kenneth 2006
Wide awake Levithan, David 2006
Absolutely, positively not gay LaRochelle, David 2005
And Tango makes three Richardson, Justin 2005
Antonio's card = La tarjeta de Antonio Gonzalez, Rigoberto 2005
Boy girl boy Koertge, Ronald 2005
Far from Xanadu Peters, Julie Anne 2005
Girl, nearly 16, absolute torture Limb, Sue 2005
Image and identity : becoming the person you are Gowen, L. Kris 2005
M or F? : a novel Papademetriou, Lisa 2005
Rainbow High Sanchez, Alex 2005
Rainbow road Sanchez, Alex 2005
Roe v. Wade : a women's choice? Gold, Susan Dudley 2005
Sky bridge Pritchett, Laura 2005
Stained Jacobson, Jennifer 2005
Taking responsibility : a teen's guide to contraception and pregnancy Lange, Donna 2005
Teen sex Christine Watkins 2005
The center of the world Steinhöfel, Andreas 2005
The courage to be yourself : true stories by teens about cliques, conflicts, and overcoming peer pressure Al Desetta 2005
The hookup artist Shaw, Tucker 2005
The Order of the Poison Oak Hartinger, Brent 2005
The truth about sexual behavior and unplanned pregnancy Mark J. Kittleson 2005
Totally Joe Howe, James 2005
Abortion : understanding the debate Gay, Kathlyn 2004
Bend, don't shatter : poets on the beginning of desire T. Cole Rachel 2004
Beyond choice : reproductive freedom in the 21st century Sanger, Alexander 2004
Geography Club Hartinger, Brent 2004
Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints Auriana Ojeda 2004
It's perfectly normal : a book about changing bodies, growing up, sex, and sexual health Harris, Robie H. 2004
Lucky De Oliveira, Eddie 2004
Orphea Proud Wyeth, Sharon Dennis 2004
Paper trail : common sense in uncommon times Goodman, Ellen 2004
Sonny's house of spies Lyon, George Ella 2004
Teens & sex Marcovitz, Hal 2004
The Bermudez Triangle : a novel Johnson, Maureen 2004
The dateable rules : a guide to the sexes Lookadoo, Justin 2004
What happened to Lani Garver Plum-Ucci, Carol 2004
101 questions about sex and sexuality-- : with answers for the curious, cautious, and confused Brynie, Faith Hickman 2003
Abortion Mary E. Williams 2003
Dateable : are you? are they? Lookadoo, Justin 2003
Gingerbread Cohn, Rachel 2003
If wishes were horses McInerney-Whiteford, Merry 2003
Keeping you a secret : a novel Peters, Julie Anne 2003
La guia esencial sobre sexualidad adolescente : un manual indispensable para los adolescentes y padres Basso, Michael J. 2003
Middlesex Eugenides, Jeffrey 2003
Rainbow boys Sanchez, Alex 2003
Sexual health information for teens : health tips about sexual development, human reproduction, and sexually transmitted diseases : including facts ab Deborah A. Stanley 2003
Target Johnson, Kathleen Jeffrie 2003
Teen pregnancy Nolan, Mary 2003
The earthborn Collins, Paul 2003
The girl with a baby Olsen, Sylvia 2003
The house you pass on the way Woodson, Jacqueline 2003
The underground guide to teenage sexuality : an essential handbook for today's teens and parents Basso, Michael J. 2003
Any way the wind blows : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 2002
Boy v. girl? : how gender shapes who we are, what we want, and how we get along Abrahams, George 2002
Dancing naked : a novel Hrdlitschka, Shelley 2002
Death wind Bell, William 2002
Inventions and inventors Roger Smith 2002
Talk about sex : the battles over sex education in the United States Irvine, Janice M. 2002
Teen pregnancy Cassedy, Patrice 2002
Teen sex Tamara L. Roleff 2002
Teens and sex Myra H. Immell 2002
The guy book : an owner's manual for teens : safety, maintenance, and operating instructions for teens Jukes, Mavis 2002
The shell house Newbery, Linda 2002
Abortion Lassieur, Allison 2001
Alison, who went away Vande Velde, Vivian 2001
Birth control and protection : options for teens Peacock, Judith 2001
Conversaciones : relatos de padres y madres de hijas lesbianas e hijos gay Mariana Romo-Carmona 2001
Empress of the world Ryan, Sara 2001
Highwire moon : a novel Straight, Susan 2001
Love rules Reynolds, Marilyn 2001
Pregnancy William Dudley 2001
Pugdog U'ren, Andrea 2001
Teen pregnancy Myra H. Immell 2001
The Abortion controversy Lynette Knapp 2001
The Ethics of abortion Jennifer A. Hurley 2001
The reproductive system O'Donnell, Kerri 2001
The shared heart : portraits and stories celebrating lesbian, gay, and bisexual young people Mastoon, Adam 2001
Borrowed light Feinberg, Anna 2000
Eight seconds Ferris, Jean 2000
Everything you need to know about sexual identity Donaldson-Forbes, Jeff 2000
Healthy sexuality : what is it? Endersbe, Julie 2000
Holly's secret Garden, Nancy 2000
Katie.Com Tarbox, Katherine 2000
Problems of death : opposing viewpoints James D. Torr 2000
Protect and defend : a novel Patterson, Richard North 2000
Teen pregnancy : tough choices Endersbe, Julie 2000
Teen sex : risks and consequences Endersbe, Julie 2000
Teen suicide Tamara L. Roleff 2000
The abortion conflict : a pro/con issue Durrett, Deanne 2000
When can I start dating? : questions about love, sex, and a cure for zits Watkins, James 2000
Best best colors Hoffman, Eric 1999
Deal with it! : a whole new approach to your body, brain, and life as a gurl Drill, Esther 1999
Everything you need to know about going to the gynecologist Diamond, Shifra 1999
From boys to men : all about adolescence and you Gurian, Michael 1999
It's so amazing! : a book about eggs, sperm, birth, babies, and families Harris, Robie H. 1999
Kids still having kids : talking about teen pregnancy Bode, Janet 1999
The blue lawn Taylor, William 1999
The teenage body book McCoy, Kathy 1999
The teenage guy's survival guide Daldry, Jeremy 1999
The year they burned the books Garden, Nancy 1999
Thumbelina : a novel Koenig, Andrea 1999
"Hello," I lied : a novel Kerr, M. E. 1998
Articles of faith : a frontline history of the abortion wars Gorney, Cynthia 1998
Changing bodies, changing lives : a book for teens on sex and relationships Bell, Ruth 1998
Cool and celibate? : sex or no sex Bull, David 1998
Gay and lesbian rights : a struggle Oliver, Marilyn Tower 1998
Love, sex, and God Ameiss, Bill 1998
Roe v. Wade : abortion and the Supreme Court Romaine, Deborah S 1998
The last time I wore a dress Scholinski, Daphne 1998
"I'm pregnant, now what do I do?" Buckingham, Robert W. 1997
A baby doesn't make the man : alternative sources of power and manhood for young men Jamiolkowski, Raymond M. 1997
Abortion : opposing viewpoints Tamara L. Roleff 1997
Dear diary, I'm pregnant : teenagers talk about their pregnancy Englander, Anrenée 1997
Everything you need to know about teen pregnancy Hughes, Tracy 1997
The legal atlas of the United States Fast, Julius 1997
The new Civil War : the lesbian and gay struggle for civil rights Silver, Diane 1997
What's the big secret? : a guide to sex for girls and boys Brown, Laurene Krasny 1997
Whistle me home Wersba, Barbara 1997
Bad boy Wieler, Diana J. 1996
Free your mind : the book for gay, lesbian, and bisexual youth--and their allies Bass, Ellen 1996
It's a girl thing : how to stay healthy, safe, and in charge Jukes, Mavis 1996
The abortion battle : looking at both sides Lowenstein, Felicia 1996
The case of Roe v. Wade Stevens, Leonard A. 1996
The Seventeen guide to sex and your body Weill, Sabrina Solin 1996
Baby be-bop Block, Francesca Lia 1995
Beyond dreams : true-to-life series from Hamilton High Reynolds, Marilyn 1995
Human sexuality : opposing viewpoints Brenda Stalcup 1995
Looking for Jamie Bridger Springer, Nancy 1995
My two uncles Vigna, Judith 1995
The abortion controversy Charles Cozic 1995
The eagle kite : a novel Fox, Paula 1995
The journey out : a guide for and about lesbian, gay and bisexual teens Pollack, Rachel 1995
Am I blue? : coming out from the silence Marion Dane Bauer 1994
Deliver us from Evie Kerr, M. E. 1994
Hearing us out : voices from the gay and lesbian community Sutton, Roger 1994
Invisible life : a novel Harris, E. Lynn 1994
Pregnancy : private decisions, public debates Gay, Kathlyn 1994
Pregnancy Cush, Cathie 1994
Roe v. Wade : abortion Gold, Susan Dudley 1994
Roe v. Wade : the abortion question Herda, D. J. 1994
The reproductive system Silverstein, Alvin 1994
You are the Supreme Court justice Aaseng, Nathan 1994
Black swan. Dhondy, Farrukh 1993
Detour for Emmy Reynolds, Marilyn 1993
Drugs and sex Boyd, George A. 1993
Homosexuality : opposing viewpoints William Dudley 1993
The cider house rules Irving, John 1993
The confessions of Nat Turner Styron, William 1993
Thinking out loud : on the personal, the political, the public, and the private Quindlen, Anna 1993
Twelve days in August. Ketchum, Liza 1993
A question of choice Weddington, Sarah Ragle 1992
The drowning of Stephan Jones. Greene, Bette 1992
The facts of life : science and the abortion controversy Morowitz, Harold J. 1992
When heroes die. Durant, Penny Raife 1992
Asking about sex and growing up : a question-and-answer book for boys and girls Cole, Joanna 1991
Boys and sex Pomeroy, Wardell Baxter 1991
Everything you need to know about growing up female Kahaner, Ellen 1991
Everything you need to know about growing up male Glassman, Bruce 1991
Medical ethics : moral and legal conflicts in health care Jussim, Daniel 1991
Whose life? : a balanced, comprehensive view of abortion from its historical context to the current debate Whitney, Catherine 1991
Abortion decisions of the Supreme Court, 1973 through 1989 : a comprehensive review with historical commentary Drucker, Dan 1990
Everything you need to know about teen motherhood Hammerslough, Jane 1990
Jack Homes, A. M. 1990
Roe vs. Wade Video 1990
Those other people Childress, Alice 1989
Coping with birth control Benson, Michael D. 1988
Roe v. Wade : the untold story of the landmark Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal Faux, Marian 1988
Tommy stands alone : the Roosevelt High School series Velásquez, Gloria 1985
Abortion and the politics of motherhood Luker, Kristin 1984
Matters of life and death Dolan, Edward F. 1982
Why am I so miserable if these are the best years of my life? : A survival guide for the young woman Eagan, Andrea Boroff 1976
A case of need Crichton, Michael 1969