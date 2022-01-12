Oklahoma Bill Would Allow Parents to Ban Any Sex Book of Their Choosing

A new bill in Oklahoma would get very interesting if it were to pass in the state.

Do you ever read certain Bills that come out every year and say, no way this will ever pass. Add this one to start out the year from Oklahoma Senator Rob Standridge out of Norman. He has written Senate Bill 1142, which would give any parent in Oklahoma the right to ban any book in their child curriculum that deals with sex.

The official statement in the bill is, “that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it.”

So a parent requests that a book is removed. If it is not done in 30 days, the school employee who assigned the book will be dismissed. Also parents can receive monetary damages if the book is not removed. Parents can seek a minimum of monetary damages of $10,000 a day. That is the start of page 3 on the bill if you want to read that.

I can't possibly see this bill passing with that in there. $10,000 a day?! I understand school curriculum is a hot topic, but this is way too far. If this were to go into effect, someone is going to try to scam Oklahoma out of a lot of money.

