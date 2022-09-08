Oklahoma Bookstore Sharing QR Code for Banned Books in the State

Some folks are not happy with a bookstore in Oklahoma right now and it looks like some Oklahoma teachers are helping get their message out.

Banning books is nothing new. I remember Harry Potter books were illegal at my school because they were promoting magic and witchcraft. If anything, it made me want to read those books even more. However, schools and parents will continue to ban books for years to come I imagine.

An article was published a few days in the Oklahoman about the banned book list in the state. You can check out the full list on their website. I was shocked to see what I consider to be very important reading material appearing on this list. Three in particular really stood out to me.

"Lord of the Flies" by William Golding "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck

When you think of important pieces of literature, those names right there are some that come to mind. Well it looks like a bookstore in Oklahoma is trying to educate the kids on how they can get their hands on these banned books. The Green Feather Book Company in Norman has shared a QR code for the Brooklyn Library which is a free resource for folks to get information on banned books throughout the country.

The QR code has been placed on buttons and shirts. Some teachers in the area have been sharing the code with their students and some parents are not too happy about that. It looks like the book store intends to comment at the upcoming school board meeting in Norman on Monday. I guess you can stop the school library from caring the books, but not the local book store.

