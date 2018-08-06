Weekend Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Runs Past ‘Christopher Robin’
Tom Cruise started running last weekend, and he hasn’t stopped. He ran so fast, in fact, he zoomed past Disney’s Christopher Robin and Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me, securing Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s number one spot at the box office once again. Here’s the full chart:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$35,000,000 (-42%)
|$7,964
|$124,487,371
|2
|Christopher Robin
|$25,003,000
|$6,941
|$25,003,000
|3
|The Spy Who Dumped Me
|$12,350,000
|$3,970
|$12,350,000
|4
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|$9,090,000 (-39%)
|$2,706
|$91,335,550
|5
|The Equalizer 2
|$8,830,000 (-37%)
|$3,240
|$79,886,265
|6
|Hotel Transylvania 3
|$8,200,000 (-33%)
|$2,593
|$136,455,8817
|7
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$6,188,000 (-29%)
|$2,771
|$195,469,435
|8
|The Darkest Minds
|$5,800,000
|$1,855
|$5,800,000
|9
|Incredibles 2
|$5,009,000 (-31%)
|$2,780
|$583,141,290
|10
|Teen Titans Go! to the Movies
|$4,860,000 (-53%)
|$1,524
|$20,784,557
If a helicopter is the top of the box office, you sure as heck bet Tom Cruise is climbing up a rope below it with his bare hands, and nothing will stop him. After Mission: Impossible – Fallout debuted stronger than every other entry in the franchise last weekend, the Christopher McQuarrie film remained at number one this weekend, surpassing Disney’s live-action/animation hybrid take on the Hundred Acre Wood pals. The new action film earned $35 million in its second weekend, while also pocketing an additional $76 million internationally for a whopping total of $205 million overseas.
It’s a much sadder story for Disney. Maybe that because their Christopher Robin is a bit of a bummer, a weird and glum take on Winnie-the-Pooh. The movie fell below expectations, opening with $25 million, their lowest opener since 2016’s Pete’s Dragon, which debuted at $21.5 million. Disney has certainly been on a hot streak this year, with every film earning $100 million or more, but Christopher Robin is their second film to not open at number one, following Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time. Even that “flop” ended up surpassing the $100 million mark, so perhaps Pooh and his forlorn pals can do the same.
Not all spies were in luck this weekend. The R-rated Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon-led buddy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me debuted with $12.3 million. Though it got a B CinemaScore, the spy farce earned plenty of poor reviews from critics (including this one). The other biggest new release was Fox’s YA dystopian thriller The Darkest Minds, which opened with a paltry $5.8 million. As Box Office Mojo points out, that makes it the 11th worst opening of all time for a film debuting in +3,000 locations. Ouch.
It wasn’t just a big weekend for major releases though. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a young teen sent to gay conversion camp, earned the highest per theater average with $26.5 million at just two theaters. And Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade expanded wide this past weekend, raking in $2.6 million from 1,084 theaters, landing at the twelfth spot.
Gallery - Every Tom Cruise Action Movie, Ranked: