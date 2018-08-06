Tom Cruise started running last weekend, and he hasn’t stopped. He ran so fast, in fact, he zoomed past Disney’s Christopher Robin and Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me , securing Mission: Impossible – Fallout ‘s number one spot at the box office once again. Here’s the full chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $35,000,000 (-42%) $7,964 $124,487,371 2 Christopher Robin $25,003,000 $6,941 $25,003,000 3 The Spy Who Dumped Me $12,350,000 $3,970 $12,350,000 4 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again $9,090,000 (-39%) $2,706 $91,335,550 5 The Equalizer 2 $8,830,000 (-37%) $3,240 $79,886,265 6 Hotel Transylvania 3 $8,200,000 (-33%) $2,593 $136,455,8817 7 Ant-Man and the Wasp $6,188,000 (-29%) $2,771 $195,469,435 8 The Darkest Minds $5,800,000 $1,855 $5,800,000 9 Incredibles 2 $5,009,000 (-31%) $2,780 $583,141,290 10 Teen Titans Go! to the Movies $4,860,000 (-53%) $1,524 $20,784,557

If a helicopter is the top of the box office, you sure as heck bet Tom Cruise is climbing up a rope below it with his bare hands, and nothing will stop him. After Mission: Impossible – Fallout debuted stronger than every other entry in the franchise last weekend, the Christopher McQuarrie film remained at number one this weekend, surpassing Disney’s live-action/animation hybrid take on the Hundred Acre Wood pals. The new action film earned $35 million in its second weekend, while also pocketing an additional $76 million internationally for a whopping total of $205 million overseas.

It’s a much sadder story for Disney. Maybe that because their Christopher Robin is a bit of a bummer, a weird and glum take on Winnie-the-Pooh . The movie fell below expectations, opening with $25 million, their lowest opener since 2016’s Pete’s Dragon , which debuted at $21.5 million. Disney has certainly been on a hot streak this year, with every film earning $100 million or more , but Christopher Robin is their second film to not open at number one, following Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time . Even that “flop” ended up surpassing the $100 million mark, so perhaps Pooh and his forlorn pals can do the same.

Not all spies were in luck this weekend. The R-rated Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon-led buddy comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me debuted with $12.3 million. Though it got a B CinemaScore , the spy farce earned plenty of poor reviews from critics (including this one ). The other biggest new release was Fox’s YA dystopian thriller The Darkest Minds , which opened with a paltry $5.8 million. As Box Office Mojo points out, that makes it the 11th worst opening of all time for a film debuting in +3,000 locations. Ouch.

It wasn’t just a big weekend for major releases though. Desiree Akhavan’s The Miseducation of Cameron Post , which stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a young teen sent to gay conversion camp, earned the highest per theater average with $26.5 million at just two theaters. And Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade expanded wide this past weekend, raking in $2.6 million from 1,084 theaters, landing at the twelfth spot.