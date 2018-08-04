Senator Ted Cruz Appears at Resurgent Gathering [VIDEO]
Senator Ted Cruz (R- Texas) was one of the featured guests for the Resurgent Gathering, which concluded Saturday in Austin.
Erick Erickson spoke with Cruz for over 30 minutes about a variety of topics including Cruz's re-election bid against Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) in the November election. Concerning the race against O'Rourke, Cruz said, "We do have a real race and we are taking it deadly serious."
Cruz urged fellow Republicans to get out and vote in the mid-term elections in November.
KFYO's Chad Hasty attended the Resurgent Gathering on Friday and you can listen to his interviews by clicking this link. Erickson also announced that 2019's Resurgent Gathering will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.