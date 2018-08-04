Senator Ted Cruz Appears at Resurgent Gathering [VIDEO]

Senator Ted Cruz (R- Texas) was one of the featured guests for the Resurgent Gathering , which concluded Saturday in Austin.

Erick Erickson spoke with Cruz for over 30 minutes about a variety of topics including Cruz's re-election bid against Congressman Beto O'Rourke (D) in the November election. Concerning the race against O'Rourke, Cruz said, "We do have a real race and we are taking it deadly serious."

Cruz urged fellow Republicans to get out and vote in the mid-term elections in November.

KFYO's Chad Hasty attended the Resurgent Gathering on Friday and you can listen to his interviews by clicking this link . Erickson also announced that 2019's Resurgent Gathering will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.